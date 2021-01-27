Pamela Anderson Gets Married For 5th Time

Pamela Anderson is once again a married woman.

The famous mom of The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Thomas Lee tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve, she revealed to The Daily Mail TV.

The intimate ceremony was held on the grounds of the former Baywatch star’s home on Vancouver Island, Canada.

“I am in love,” Anderson, 53, told the outlet. “We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing. Everyone we know is happy for us.”

Due to the pandemic, the couple did not invite any family or friends to the ceremony.

Anderson revealed that she bought the property where she was married from her grandparents decades ago and that she feels that it has good energy.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago,” she told the outlet. “This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Anderson added that she is exactly where she needs to be – in the arms of a man who “truly” loves her.

Hayhurst, who is “in his 40s,” was reportedly Anderson’s bodyguard for two years before things took a romantic turn during the cornonaviris pandemic.

The Bride Wore Blue & She Paired Her Slip Dress With Rain Boots

Anderson skipped the white wedding attire and instead wore a vintage corseted Cinderella blue wedding ensemble, according to People.

For the ceremony, the bride wore a satin slip from the 1940s and a silk baby blue ribbon corset, which was paired with a matching pastel tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal. Anderson also wore a floor-length polka-dot Valentino veil “inspired by Princess Diana.” She also wore forest green Hunter rain boots under her dress.

Anderson told the Daily Mail that passersby could see her long veil from the distance.

“It’s a big property, but a few people passing by could see the fairy-tale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven,” she said.

Pamela Is Not One For Long Engagements & She Joked About her Quickie Marriage to Tommy Lee In An Episode Of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Anderson was previously married to Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee after knowing him for just a few days. The exes, who married in 1995 and went on to honeymoon tape fame, has sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, together.

Anderson joked about her quickie marriage to the rock star when she visited Brandon on The Hills spinoff in 2018. The actress said she “showed restraint” by waiting four days to marry Lee, per Decider.

“He proposed to me on the first day,” Anderson said in the episode.

“Four days and you got married? … Showing a lot of restraint, Mom,” Brandon replied.

The access admitted she has “gotten married a lot of times” in her life.

Following her split from Lee, Anderson married singer Kid Rock in 2006, then went on to marry and divorce producer Rick Solomon both in 2007 and 2013. Last year, Anderson had a 12-day union with longtime friend, film producer Jon Peters, but they never legally filed their paperwork.

