Music Icon’s Kid to Appear On ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

A celebrity kid is set to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings.

Sean Stewart, the oldest son of music legend Rod Stewart and his former wife Alana Stewart, will pop up on the second season of the MTV reality show.

Sean has been dating veteran The Hills cast member Audrina Patridge, and while he will not be an “official,” full-time cast member, his romance with the swimsuit designer will be shown on the series.

Sean, 40, met Audrina, 35, though. mutual friends Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, according to Page Six. The music legend’s son filmed several scenes with Audrina, and he will be shown in episodes throughout the new season.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The Hills Won’t Be Sean’s First Time on a Reality Show

In an interview with Hollywood 360, Sean described himself as an entrepreneur, actor, and athlete, but he’s no stranger to reality TV.

In 2007, he teamed up with Randy Spelling, the son of late TV producer Aaron Spelling, and agent David Weintraub for the reality show Sons of Hollywood.

He was also a cast member on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2008, where he opened up about his past history of drug abuse.

“I was sober before I went in there and I haven’t really done drugs in years,” he told OK!. “It was more for me to go on and just help others out and deal with some other issues in my life that I have to deal with.”

In 2015, he appeared with his family on their own reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons, which aired on the E! network for one season.

Audrina was Previously Linked to Singer Ryan Cabrera, and He Was Her Date for an Event on the First Season of The Hills: New Beginnings

Audrina had casual dating relationships on the first season of The Hills. While a dinner reunion with her ex Justin Bobby Brescia didn’t rekindle a flame, she did go on a sweet boating trip with another one of her exes, singer Ryan Cabrera. She later brought the “On the Way Down” singer as her date to her co-star Kaitlynn Carter‘s gala for her e-commerce company Foray Collective.

But Audrina once said she didn’t want to get involved in a serious relationship while filming The Hills.

“I was dating someone for a while and now that we’re going to start filming again, it’s time to focus on filming and my career,” she told Us last February. “I don’t think I’m ready for anything super serious yet.”

While Sean has now made his way on to The Hills, a source previously told Us Weekly that he and Audrina are not exclusive.

“Audrina and Sean are just getting to know each other, and neither of them are looking for a serious relationship right now,” the insider told the outlet last year. “He is dating around, and they are not exclusively by any means.”

Audrina has also been linked with West Hollywood bar owner Matt Chase as well as actor Josh Henderson following her messy divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Kirra.

