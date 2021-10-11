Spencer Pratt Reveals Why He Feels ‘Bad’ For Wife Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt opened up about the struggles he and his wife Heidi Montag have been having as they try to conceive a second child.

In a new interview, “The Hills: New Beginnings” star admitted that he regrets giving his wife push back when she first wanted to start trying for a second child three years ago.

“If I had known how hard it was to get pregnant for at least us the second time there would have never been a disagreement,” Pratt told Hollywood Life. “I feel bad that I slowed the process down when it was already going to be this slow of a process. She had a surgical procedure and still to no success. It’s very hard. I definitely don’t wish this journey on anyone.”

Pratt, 38, and Montag, 35, are parents to a 4-year-old son, Gunner. During the first season “The Hills” spinoff, which was filmed in 2018, Montag brought up the subject of having another child, but Pratt was not on board with the idea because Gunner was still a baby and Heidi was preoccupied with mothering him – the toddler was even sleeping in the couple’s bed at the time. Pratt said he wanted to have his wife “back” before thinking about having more children.

In 2018, the MTV couple told E! News that they were thinking about adding to their family “next year.”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” Montag told the outlet at the time. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

But in July 2019, Montag told Page Six that the couple wanted to plan their next pregnancy around the production schedule for “The Hills” and that they would start seriously trying for Baby No. 2 in January 2020.

While filming the second season of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” two of the couple’s co-stars – Ashley Wahler and Kaitlynn Carter — announced pregnancies, and both have since delivered baby boys.

Pratt Revealed the Couple Will Keep Trying to Conceive a Baby But That Montag Has Started to ‘Accept’ the Fact That Their Son May Be An Only Child

Pratt told Life & Style that he and his wife plan to keep trying to have a baby. He said Montag recently had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure and that he plans to get bloodwork to check his overall health amid their infertility issues.

“I’m on every single herbal supplement for fertility [that] you can buy at [health food store] Erewhon,” he said. “Heidi’s going to an acupuncturist to try to help with fertility. I’m not even using CBD anymore. Like, that’s how like serious and clean.”

Pratt also revealed that Montag is not interested in doing invitro-fertilization or other fertility treatments and that she “keeps trying to accept” that Gunner may be their only child.

Pratt Said the Situation Has Caused Stress in His Marriage

Pratt admitted to Us Weekly that the couple’s infertility struggles have put a strain on their marriage.

“[It’s] definitely [added] stress,” he said of his 13-year marriage. “It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship. We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.”

He also admitted that he regrets not trying for a second baby right after their son was born.

“Now we’re at a year of trying,” Pratt said. “If it takes three more years, I wish we had just had Gunner and go, ‘OK, [let’s try again],’ but who knew? I definitely didn’t know. … I feel really bad for Heidi.”

