Spencer Pratt Blames ‘The Hills’ Producer For Enabling Drama With Jason Wahler

Spencer Pratt says he and his wife Heidi Montag were blindsided by their co-stars on the most recent episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

After the cast members on the MTV reality show got together for a murder mystery dinner party, Pratt and Montag were getting ready to leave when they were stopped by co-stars Jason and Ashley Wahler with a request to have a private chat. The Wahlers approached the Pratts after finding out from Brody Jenner that Spencer had been speculating about Jason’s sobriety.

Pratt immediately said he wasn’t going to talk to the couple, which prompted Ashley Wahler to say, “Why do you guys always deflect? Why wouldn’t you just have a conversation? You always try and be fake Heidi and walk away, that’s your life!”

Jason Wahler then called out Pratt for making comments about his sobriety behind his back.

“My exact quote was I don’t know about Jason’s sobriety, I don’t know if he’s sober,” Pratt confirmed. “He’s sober, then he’s not sober.”

The Wahlers accused Pratt of not knowing anything about Jason’s sobriety.

In a confessional, Pratt said the war with the Wahlers started when they began talking about him and Montag drinking while they were on vacation. He also name-checked Audrina Patridge for telling him that the Wahlers were talking behind his back. Patridge also accused Pratt of deflecting.

While Pratt at one point warned Jason to calm down or he might “relapse,” other “Hills” stars, including Brandon Thomas Lee and Kaitlynn Carter, noted how hard Jason had been working on his sobriety and sided with the Wahlers.

“Thanks for the f***ing ambush,” Montag was heard saying as she and Pratt left the party.

Pratt Set the Record Straight About How the Scene Played Out

After the episode aired, Pratt responded to fans on social media who felt he and Montag were ambushed by their co-stars. When one Twitter fan wrote, “I feel like @heidimontag and @spencerpratt were set up on tonight’s episode,” Pratt replied, “We were!”

Another fan called the rest of “The Hills” cast “pathetic” for not wanting to keep things real on a reality show.

“If they didn’t want to keep it real and entertaining they should’ve not signed up or taken supporting roles so producers could bring in ppl who actually want to work,” the viewer wrote, to which Pratt replied, “Yah this one producer Meg just enabled this garbage.”

And when a third fan asked Pratt if any of the cast has “reached out to Heidi and Spencer to apologize for how they treated them this season,” he replied, “No they’re the worst people ever.”

Pratt and Montag Were a United Front Following the Episode

Despite the drama with their co-stars on “The Hills,” Pratt and his wife remained a united front. As the episode aired, Montag shared a GIF of the two sipping champagne, with the caption, “Cheers @spencerpratt to love, marriage, and always being a team.”

The Wahlers also stood united. The couple, who just welcomed their second child, a son they named Wyatt, shared identical photos on Instagram that showed them confronting the Pratts in the episode.

“This picture cannot be more accurate to what is about to go down tonight on @thehills,” the couple captioned their matching posts. “Honestly I don’t know if I want to relive and watch this moment tonight. It’s disturbing to witness the lack of awareness and education on substance abuse and mental health. If you or anyone is struggling, do not be shamed for falling and continuing to pick yourself up again. Celebrate small victories and together we will smash the stigma of addiction.“

