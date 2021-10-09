Spencer Pratt Reveals Why Lauren Conrad Can’t Return to ‘The Hills’

Spencer Pratt doesn’t think Lauren Conrad would add anything to ”The Hills: New Beginnings.”

The MTV star opened up about his former co-star in a new interview, and he downplayed what she would be able to bring to the new incarnation of the reality show should it get renewed for a third season. Pratt told Us Weekly that while he’s “sure” there are viewers who would want Conrad to return to the show she once starred in, he thinks her ship has sailed when it comes to reality TV.

“I don’t know how much she would add to the show,” he said.

Pratt added that Conrad, who has a fashion line at the department store chain Kohl’s and heads the Little Market lifestyle company, is “a very protected brand.”

“If you come on reality TV, you need to bring it and do things that may affect how many Instagram likes or comments you get,” he explained. “I feel like her world is too curated to succeed in reality television.”

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder joked that it would be “a great boom premiere episode to have her [at] a tea party, with her pots and stuff.”

Pratt also said the former “Hills” star that producers should be eyeing is Kristin Cavallari, who made a brief cameo on “The Hills: New Beginnings” last season. He said Cavallari has the “star power” that Conrad doesn’t have.

Conrad Said She Reality TV is ‘Triggering’ For Her

Conrad probably doesn’t care what Pratt thinks of her “curated” life. Despite starring on the original “Hills” for five seasons, she recently told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t watch the revival series that stars Pratt and her former co-stars Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, and Brody Jenner.

“I honestly haven’t seen it,” Conrad admitted of the reboot, which premiered in 2019. “I actually don’t watch any reality television. It’s a little triggering for me!”

Last year, Conrad explained that being on reality TV was not good for her.

“I did it for as long as I could,” she told Whitney Port’s “Get Whit” podcast. “It was one of those things where I was like, this isn’t a healthy space for me anymore. I need to live my own life, and I really removed myself from that whole scene.”

Pratt’s Wife Heidi Montag Recently Slammed Conrad’s Career Path

While Conrad left reality TV behind to become a businesswoman, Pratt’s wife — and Conrad’s former friend, Heidi Montag — told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she thinks Conrad blew it, post-reality TV.

Montag claimed that Conrad “didn’t make it like she should have,” after she quit “The Hills” to start her own businesses, and she praised Cavallari’s success as an author and founder of the Uncommon James brand.

“I feel like Kristin, let’s be honest, is the most successful,” Montag said. “I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials.”

“She is not where she should have been at all,” Montag said of Conrad. “She has a Kohl’s line — great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire — are you kidding me? She should be so rich. Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator — no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn’t get a narrator show.”

