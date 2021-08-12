Spencer Pratt Opens Up About 50-Pound Weight Gain

Spencer Pratt opened up about his recent weight gain, and what he is doing to get back in shape.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old “The Hills: New Beginnings” star revealed that the pandemic took a toll on his business—and his body.

Pratt also opened up about his food addictions and how his penchant for pie spawned a menu item at his favorite health food market — even though he’s “not healthy.”

Pratt Revealed His Food Weaknesses

In an interview with The Manual, Pratt talked about his “obsession” with Erewhon Market’s chicken pot pies. Viewers of “The Hills: New Beginnings” saw Pratt downing his favorite dish while lying in bed last season.

Pratt told The Manual, “I eat all my meals [at Erewhon], but I’m not healthy. They only have [chicken pot pie] because of me. It used to be a special, then I would request one every day, and it got so annoying, they added it to the menu.”

He added that he felt “obligated to eat” the pot pies “because they were making so many.” Pratt added that he gained weight last year due to eating large amounts of chicken pot pie, red wine, cheese, and burritos.

Pratt explained that he would head to the market for breakfast burritos each morning.

“I’d rotate between two breakfast burritos: either a steak one with over-easy eggs or a bacon one with avocado,” he said. “I always ask them to make it custom. I’d also get an iced matcha latte with raw almond milk—never basic almond milk. … I’d come back here for lunch—the combo plates change every day, but it was a lot of pot pies, obviously. We’d have Erewhon for dinner, too. I tried to kick the pot pies, but addictions are addictions. I had two the other night.”

Pratt also opened up about his alcohol consumption, which fans saw play out on “The Hills: New Beginnings” second season.

“MTV had an alcohol supply, so we weren’t buying any alcohol,” he explained. “If MTV buys me Don Julio 1942 tequila, I’m going to drink two bottles. Also, when you weigh 240 pounds, you need a lot more tequila to get a buzz.”

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder added that he tried to get into biodynamic wines “because I pretend they’re healthier.”

“I’ve stopped drinking hard liquor because getting up at 6 a.m. with [my 3-year-old son] Gunner is just too gnarly, even after a good tequila,” he added.

Of his pie and tequila obsessions, Pratt said, “It was dark. That was real.”

“The only way that I can stay in shape is if I do jujitsu,” he added. “At my age, with my metabolism, I need to get beat up on a daily basis to burn all those calories. I couldn’t see any jujitsu guys [during the pqandemic], so I gained, like, 50 pounds.”

This is Not the First Time Pratt Has Talked About His Pie Addiction

On ”The Hills: New Beginnings” season 2 premiere, Pratt told his co-stars he had been eating 4 to 5 chicken pot pies per day during the pandemic. He ultimately “buried” a chicken pot pie at a ceremony that the cast had to help them let go of the past.

Pratt’s pie addiction is not just pandemic-related. In 2013, Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag were profiled in the E! special, “After Shock: Heidi & Spencer.” At the time, he revealed he had gained 50 pounds due to his pie addiction. During the special, Pratt was seen begging his wife to buy multiple flavors of pie at a farmer’s market, per Us Weekly. He ultimately trimmed down after working with a personal trainer.

But following his more recent weight gain, Pratt was body-shamed by his own sister, Stephanie Pratt. Earlier this year, Stephanie shared an unflattering photo of her brother while also falsely claiming that her estranged sister-in-law was pregnant.

“Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump,” Stephanie captioned a photo of Heidi in a bikini.

She then shared a snap of a shirtless Spencer and added, “I wonder what my brother is having.”

