Stephanie Pratt Falsely Claims Heidi Montag is Pregnant

The Hills: New Beginnings alum Stephanie Pratt posted photos of her estranged brother Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag while falsely claiming that “they” were pregnant.

On her Instagram story, Stephanie shared a photo of Heidi in a bikini while walking on the beach and captioned it, “Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I Hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump.”

She then shared a snap of a shirtless Spencer and wrote, “I wonder what my brother is having.”

Fans know Heidi and Spencer have been open about their plans to try for a pregnancy, but they have not announced a pregnancy. When an Instagram follower asked Stephanie had just spoiled the couple’s reveal, Spencer replied to set the record straight.

“Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed,” he wrote.

Fans Reacted to Stephanie’s Body-Shaming By Blasting Her On Social Media

Fans of the MTV couple headed to Stephanie’s Instagram to blast her for her cruel post. In comments to her most recent Instagram pic, many threatened to unfollow the troublemaking Hills star.

“Are you really body shaming Heidi? Unfollow…” one commenter wrote.

“Wow! Stephanie! Body shaming AND making fun of someone that openly struggles with infertility on infertility awareness week! You’re a gem of a human aren’t you?!” another wrote.

“Unfollowing you… How awful it must be to be so miserable to body-shame another woman. Family to be specific. You are fat-shaming every woman who has curves,” a third commenter wrote.

“How can you body-shame someone or make a joke out of pregnancy??” another asked. “How old are you?? Would it be ok for people to publicly make fun of your addiction issues? You really should do some self-reflecting and work at being a better person.”

Others told Stephanie her post was “sick” and told her she needs to get help.

Heidi Montag Said She Loves Her Body The Way It Is

Heidi has been vocal about plans for a sibling for the couple’s three-year-old son, Gunner. On the first season of The Hills reboot in 2018, Heidi and Spencer began talking about their plans to add to their family.

In 2019, Heidi told Page Six that wanted to plan a pregnancy around the production schedule for The Hills.

“I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!’” the “Glitter and Glory” said at the time. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly because we’re not filming.”

When a Twitter follower asked her if she was pregnant earlier this year, she revealed she wasn’t, but admitted that she had put on weight, according to Us Weekly.

On Instagram, Heidi shut down body shamers who weren’t her sister-in-law. The MTV star, who has been married to Spencer since 2008, revealed that she refuses to be body-shamed.

“I love my body!” she wrote. “Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet). I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

READ NEXT: Kaitlynn Carter Gives Update on Her Relationship With Ex Brody Jenner