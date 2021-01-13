‘Laguna Beach’ Star Puts a Stop to Costars’ Wedding

Stephen Colletti has revealed that he told two of his engaged co-stars to hold off on getting married.

The 34-year-old former Laguna Beach star, who stars in the new Hulu comedy series Everyone is Doing Great with his former One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty and Lafferty’s fiancée Alexandra Park, said he needs his co-stars to focus on their show and not plans for their wedding.

Lafferty, 35, and Park, 31, announced their engagement on Instagram in September. The lovebirds met in 2015 when Lafferty directed a Season 2 episode of the actress’s show, The Royals, according to Us Weekly.

And while the couple would normally be knee-deep in wedding planning, that’s not the case right now.

Colletti Revealed That He Gave ‘Strict’ Orders to His Co-Stars to Hold Off on Their Wedding Planning Because the Show Must Go On

Colletti and Lafferty worked for years on developing Everyone Is Doing Great, a 10-episode comedy that follows the post-fame life of Seth Stewart (Colletti) and Jeremy Davis (Lafferty), two former actors on a hit vampire series, according to E! News.

Colletti and Lafferty wrote and directed the series, and they also co-star in it along with Park. So for now, the show is at the top of their priority list, bumping the real-life couple’s wedding planning down a notch.

“I’ve put them on strict orders,” Colletti said of his engaged co-stars. “They are not to plan until we finish working on season two. …We gotta get through season one, and then we gotta get a season two. We gotta work on that together, and then we can talk about wedding plans.”

Of course, Colletti isn’t the whole reason why the wedding is at a standstill.

While the bride-to-be told E! she has done a “slim” amount of wedding planning, the engaged pair admitted to Page Six that their wedding is now completely on hold while the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

There Is One Role Stephen Definitely Won’t Have Once His Pals’ Nuptials Do Take Place

Colletti has been friends with Lafferty since their One Tree Hill days more than a decade ago, and he has also traveled with him and his fiancee in recent years. In 2018, the actor was even credited as the photographer for a too-cute photo of the pair in Monaco.

Since he’s such a good friend, Park told E! she thinks Colletti could have a big part in her wedding – once he signs off on it, that is.

When asked by the outlet if the couple would ever consider having their good friend officiate their nuptials, Colletti chimed in to say there was no way.

“They know better not to have me officiate,” he replied.

But Park didn’t rule out the idea and noted that the Laguna Beach alum would be a fabulous officiant — even if the role wasn’t pre-planned.

“This guy can pull anything off last minute,” she said. “We feel like we’re in good hands.”

Everyone is Doing Great is now streaming on Hulu.

