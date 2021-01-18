‘The Hills’ Star’s Dad Celebrates Major Milestone

Tommy Lee celebrated a huge milestone with his longtime bandmates from Motley Crue.

The famous dad of The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Thomas Lee took to his Instagram page to commemorate his band’s 40th anniversary.

“Happy 40th my dudes….” the legendary rock drummer captioned a throwback from the band’s glammy early days. “ what a f—ing ride hey!?! Like a rollercoaster, we been up down and all around this damn world touching hearts and many other body parts hahah of people all around the globe! Cheers to touching more!!!!” he wrote.

Motley Crue was formed in Los Angeles on January 17, 1981. Founding member Nikki Sixx first teamed up with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon before Leon left and Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited to complete the lineup.

The band hit it big in MTV’s early days with songs such as “Looks That Kill,” “Too Young to Fall in Love,” and “Home Sweet Home,” and “Kickstart My Heart.”

While the band played what was supposed to be a final show on New Year’s Eve 2015, they reunited in 2018 and released songs for their Netflix biopic The Dirt, according to Deadline.

Tommy’s Bandmates Also Paid Tribute to Their 40-Year History

In response to Tommy’s pic, his bandmate Nikki Sixx took to the comments to recall their early days.

“So much stuff we’ve seen. Remember cutting our first song with no money and a head [full] of dreams,” he wrote.

“It’s always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us,” the Motley Crue founder also said, according to Blabbermouth. “The fans were always right by our side. I don’t know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can’t forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crüeheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Nikki also teased that there will be “MORE TO COME” for the legendary band.

Lead singer Vince Neil also marked the milestone.

“Happy Birthday to my brothers! 40 years!! A lifetime of memories!!” he wrote.

Tommy Son’s Brandon Talked About Growing Up With a Rock Star Dad Last Season on ‘The Hills’

Tommy did not appear on The Hills when his son Brandon joined the MTV reboot, but he was mentioned multiple times on the show. Brandon once revealed that it was a wild ride growing up with a rock star dad and a sex symbol mom. Brandon’s mom, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, made a cameo on the first season of the show.

While Tommy didn’t turn up on camera father and son’s headline-making feud was also addressed on the show, as well as their off-camera reconciliation.

Brandon told Us Weekly his dad was supportive of him joining The Hills, even if it meant airing their dirty laundry.

“My dad’s just very protective. We’re good,” Brandon said. “He looks out for me, so he’s just excited to see the show, see how it turns out.”

READ NEXT: Pamela Anderson Gets Own Biopic