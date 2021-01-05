‘The Hills: New Beginnings Star’ Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News

Whitney Port has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

In a new post shared to Instagram, the 35-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star shared the heartbreaking news with her 1.4 million followers. Whitney captioned footage of swaying palm trees and the sky with the news of her personal tragedy.

“Hey, Everyone,” she wrote. “This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. “

Whitney added that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman weren’t sure if they wanted to put their story “out there” because she didn’t want to relive the pain. The star, who shares a 3-year-old son, Sonny with her husband of five years, ultimately decided to move forward and share her story, as well as the vlogs she started about her house renovation and pregnancy.

Whitney Opened up About a Previous Miscarriage on the Finale of the 1st Season of The Hills: New Beginnings

On the finale episode of The Hills revival, which was shot in 2018 and aired on MTV in 2019, Whitney revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. She described the grief as “all-consuming.”

“It’s all you can think about,” she said during a scene filmed with co-star Kaitlynn Carter, according to ET Online. “It’s like a death is happening inside your body and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic.”

She added that the thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet “feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you.”

“It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking,” she told Kaitlynn.

At the time, Whitney candidly recalled that she wasn’t sure if she would ever be ready for more children.

Whitney Admitted She Feels Different About Her Loss This Time

Everybody Loves Vlogging #1 | Whitney PortHey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging to share two stories: renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However,… 2021-01-04T20:05:29Z

In her new post, the former The City star admitted that her most recent loss feels different because she was much more “connected” with this pregnancy and ready to be a mom of two.

“Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage,” she wrote on Instagram. “This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again.”

She also expressed support for anyone who has gone through a pregnancy loss.

Whitney also shared their first YouTube vlog, which includes her talking about the early stages of her pregnancy.

Fans reacted to the video with words of love and support for the reality star and her husband. Many thanked her for sharing her story.

“Thank you for choosing to share your journey (ups and downs) with all of us,” wrote one YouTube commenter. “You two are amazing.”

“Sharing it is not only brave but very considerate,” wrote another follower. “That way people who have been through the same thing won’t feel so alone.”

“Helping edit and upload this had to really hurt. It looks like you have both already touched many people who have had similar experiences by sharing this journey, so again, we’re very grateful that you’re taking the time to share these intimate moments with us,” added another.

