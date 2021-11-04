Whitney Port Breaks Down as She Announces Pregnancy

Whitney Port revealed she is pregnant months after suffering a miscarriage.

The 36-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star and her husband, Tim Rosenman, shared a video to their YouTube channel as they opened up about their difficult journey to conceive and possible complications in the early weeks of her pregnancy.

Whitney, who has a 3-year-old son named Sonny with her husband, also posted to Instagram stories to reveal that she is “currently pregnant” but that it has been a “rollercoaster” and is still “very much tough and go.”

Whitney Broke Down As She Revealed Her Pregnancy News





Reacting to 'THE HILLS' | S6E6 | Whitney Port Alert: The first seven minutes of this video are emotional. Whit's pregnant, and at the time of filming, we had just been told that things didn't look good. However, between filming and now have had another appointment where the doctor heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise. Who knows what will happen, but…

In a video posted to YouTube (seen above), Whitney broke down as she talked about how she shares a lot of personal things on social media.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant which is supposed to be obviously exciting,” she said in the video. “It has been up until yesterday.”

The MTV star revealed that she had been going to the doctor and monitoring her pregnancy but that she received some bad news.

“Yesterday I went to the doctor and he did an ultrasound,” she said, adding that the doctor expressed concern by what he saw.

“He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy and that he told me to get blood drawn so I would get I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down.” she said. “He thinks they’ll likely be going down.”

Whitney added that it was “likely” that she was carrying another unhealthy pregnancy.

A caption to the video noted that at the time the couple filmed the video, they had been told that things “didn’t look good” for the pregnancy. But a follow-up doctor’s appointment gave them some encouraging news.

“However, between filming and now have had another appointment where the doctor heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone’s surprise,” the couple added. “Who knows what will happen, but we had to share with you all.”

In the video, Whitney revealed that no matter what happens, she “couldn’t just go on” and not share this important part of her life with her followers. She cried as she admitted that she can’t help but feel “scared” and emotional about possibly never being able to give her family another baby.

Whitney Previously Opened Up About a Miscarriage She Suffered Earlier This Year

Whitney previously told her fans that she has a history of miscarriages. Earlier in 2021, she took a healing trip with her family to Joshua Tree National Park after suffering a pregnancy loss.

In an Instagram post, she noted that the trip was a “healing” time for the couple. The trip came after Whitney shared that she had suffered a miscarriage two years prior.

“Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all.”

Whitney also revealed that her miscarriage made her rethink how many kids she wants to have.

“I need one more healthy pregnancy and then I think we’ll be [done],” she said in a video shared with fans, per Us Weekly. “And then maybe we’ll adopt if we want another one.”

