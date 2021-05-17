Where is Whitney Port? Did She Quit ‘The Hills’?

Whitney Port was one of the original stars of “The Hills” and she returned for the 2019 reboot “The Hills’ New Beginnings.” But some fans noticed that she was not featured in the premiere episode of the second season of the MTV revival series.

Entertainment Tonight and other outlets listed Whitney as a returning cast member for Season 2 of the reality show, alongside fellow OGs Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, and more. So why wasn’t Whitney featured in the “Bury the Past” episode as the California crew reunited to bury toxic items from the past in the attempt to start fresh?

Whitney Did Film Some Season 2 Episodes of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Last summer, TMZ revealed that “The Hills: New Beginnings” producers were considering creating a filming bubble as a way to keep the cast members safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was even talk of moving the filming location to a sequestered site outside of Los Angeles, but series star Brody Jenner reportedly refused to film outside of L.A. and gave producers an ultimatum.

On her With Whit podcast, Whitney revealed that she was initially unsure if she would appear in the second season of “The Hills,” but ultimately decided to just before the pandemic forced production to shut down in March 2020.

“After we were finished filming I was having so much anxiety about it,” she said of Season 1 of the reboot. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it again.’ I decided to sign on for the second season. We filmed for a month and it was totally fine. But now that there’s this new idea of us living all together [I’m not sure].”

Whitney Revealed She Became Closer With One of Her Costars During Season 2

The sequester never happened, but it is unclear how much more Whitney filmed when production resumed months later. Earlier this year, she posed with co-stars Heidi Montag and Jennifer Delgado in workout gear, which seems to hint at a workout-themed scene.

And in an appearance on the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast, she noted that while she is not “super close” with any of her co-stars, she did become friendlier with Heidi while filming Season 2.

“This season I’ve only filmed a little bit. And I’ve actually had some really good conversations with Heidi,” she dished. “We were not close before, and I think I always had preconceived notions of her because I didn’t know her personally. I was just getting reports back in the closet from Lauren [Conrad].”

Whitney added that she has “a newfound appreciation” for Heidi and that she has “always gotten such a kick out of” her husband Spencer.

Whitney also revealed that she is friendly with Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner who also appears on the show.

“I think she’s such a real, good person that I could actually trust,” Whitney said of the Foray founder. “We could talk off the show about people on the show, and I know that she wouldn’t blow up my spot. She’s a good person. She’s not trying to become that type of personality, and I respect that about her.”

