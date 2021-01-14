‘The Hills’ Star Shares Stunning Photos of Sedona Getaway

Whitney Port went on a much-needed vacation days after she revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star took some time away with her husband, Tim Rosenman, and their 3-year-old son, Sonny, as they traveled to Joshua Tree, California, and Sedona, Arizona to “recharge.”

In the caption to an Instagram slideshow, the MTV reality star revealed that her clan’s “quarantine crazy” was building up and that they “needed” to get out, so they planned a last-minute getaway with their best friends.

“The recharge was real,” she wrote of the impromptu vacation.

Whitney Shared Photos of the Gorgeous Scenery & the ‘Sick’ Airbnb Her Family Stayed At

In a series of Instagram posts, Whitney gave fans a peek at her unplugged vacation. The former The City star posted sweet photos with her son as they spent time outdoors at Joshua Tree, and she shared pics of the super contemporary pad they rented during the road trip.

In another round of pics, Whitney looked back at the trio’s stay at the Enchantment Resort in Sedona. The reality star noted that the area is so beautiful that she wants to live there someday. Whitney posted several photos of the stunning views and incredible rock formations, which can be seen on her Instagram page.

“OMG, Sedona was one of the most amazing places I have ever seen,” she shared. “If it isn’t on your bucket list, it needs to be now. I seriously think we may move there. I have never felt so at peace, so centered and so clear. The rock formations mixed with the desert and the forest are just outrageous.”

The MTV star added that she “LIVED” in the jacuzzi while at the resort. The family also took a jeep to the Broken Arrow Trail “and just stood in awe of all of this natural beauty.”

Whitney also took some time for herself by going on a solo hike.

In a separate Instagram post, the recharged reality star noted that the trip was a “healing” time for her family.

“Timmy and I decided this road trip was going to be sanative (an amazing word I just learned from one of my daily emails from WORD OF THE DAY, highly recommend ;)). It literally means ‘healing,’” she wrote.

Whitney Opened Up About Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage in a Recent Vlog

The much-needed family getaway came not long after Whitney revealed that she suffered a miscarriage two years after a previous pregnancy loss.

In early January, the MTV star shared the heartbreaking news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, admitting that the loss was “hard” to talk about. She later posted a vlog that showed her hiking with her husband in Big Sur as they talked about the miscarriage as well as their future pregnancy plans.

Whitney admitted that her recent pregnancy loss caused her to rethink how many kids she wants to have now that she is heading into the second half of her 30s.

“I need one more healthy pregnancy and then I think we’ll be [done],” she said in the video, accoing to Us Weekly. “And then maybe we’ll adopt if we want another one.”

