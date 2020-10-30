‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 1 Review: We’ve Recaptured the Magic

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 was far more than I could have expected or hoped for. The entire episode from start to finish was pure gold. If anyone was concerned that the new season wouldn’t capture the magic of Season 1, they don’t have to be concerned anymore. This amazing Star Wars installment is back.

The following is a review of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1, including a look at Easter eggs in the episode, so there will be major spoilers for the episode.

Baby Yoda Was a Blessing on My Screen

BABY YODA TIME pic.twitter.com/MZoLHXU7SF — Oshpunk 2069 (@DaveOshry) October 30, 2020

From the moment that familiar Mandalorian ballad started to play, I knew that there was finally going to be some good news again in 2020. The show immediately took me back to the simpler times of 2019, and I was able to immerse myself into the Star Wars universe all over again.

The only thing I might have asked for more of were sweet moments between Mando and The Child. But every scene with Baby Yoda was one that I’m going to want to watch again. He was adorable as always, even if he didn’t have a major role to play for the first episode.

Timothy Olyphant’s Marshall Was the Perfect Counterpart for Mando

But Timothy Olyphant’s Marshall more than made up for that. He was the perfect Marshall. He mastered the jetpack and the Mandalorian armor and used it as a force for good — saving a community that had been overrun. He gave the town back its freedom and swore to protect them. I’m now a little worried about what might happen with Mando gone, taking the armor with him. I had hoped that perhaps Mando would have decided that the Marshall embodied the “spirit” of Mandalorians and left the armor with him. But that was not to be. Still, seeing the Marshall and Mando team up on an adventure was something I didn’t even know that I needed. The two characters were perfect counterparts for each other, and I hope that one day we can see them interact again.

Was That Anakin’s Pod Racer?

MANDO SPOILERS // IS THAT PART OF ANAKIN'S PODRACER??? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gnogGK6pK2 — kay is tonks' gf (@velmcrite) October 30, 2020

Many fans also think that Marshall was riding Anakin’s pod racer. So between that and Boba Fett’s armor, he really did have the Star Wars dream. Some fans pointed out that it wasn’t an exact match, but it was close enough. It’s been about 50 years since Anakin built that racer, so it could have needed some patches and a paint job since then.

One fan wrote on Reddit:

Some people think that at the very least, he had a piece of Anakin’s podracer from The Phantom Menace.

**Spoilers, kinda?? For #TheMandalorian** I feel like the speeder that Cobb Vanth drives is a piece of Anakin Skywalkers podracer in The Phantom Menace 👀 @themandalorian @jonfavs — Ultraliite🐝 (@Xtrmn8tr27) October 30, 2020

Dude I can’t tell for sure but I think this guy made a bike out of one the turbines from Anakin’s Podracer #TheMandalorian — Thad (@ThadPala) October 30, 2020

A Sandcrawler & Boba Fett’s Armor Also Appeared

Of course, Boba Fett’s armor was the best Easter egg of all. But we also got some other great cameos and callbacks too, like the Sandcrawler:

But some aren’t convinced because of the coloring and panel differences.

Nah, the coloring and the alignment of the panels on that podracer engine doesn't match Anakin's podracer I was more excited about R5 and you know who — Parker Pattillo (@ParkerPattillo) October 30, 2020

One of the Best Easter Eggs Was R5-D4

We also got to see R5-D4, one of the best Easter eggs around.

We saw the droid last season in Episode 5.

R5-D4, whom Luke called “Red,” was a droid taken by the Jawas on Tatooine. The Jawas tried to sell him to Owen Lars, Star Wars Fandom shares, but the droid malfunctioned his motivator on purpose so that R2-D2 would be purchased instead. He was part of a rebellion against the Empire before he was taken by the Jawas, and he sacrificed himself so R2-D2 could get Leia’s message out.

The Story of R5-D4 – Star Wars Canon vs Legendshttp://audibletrial.com/starwarsexplained Learn the story of R5-D4, the droid with the bad motivator, in the new Star Wars canon as well as Legends and a non-canon story! We compare and contrast all three! — Subscribe for more Star Wars videos every day! — Support the channel: https://www.patreon.com/starwarsexplain Instagram: http://instagram.com/starwarsexplained Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsExplain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starwarsexplained Snapchat: SWMinute Google+:… 2017-10-08T13:00:07Z

Of course, the Tusken Raiders were back and had a major role in this episode too.

The Ending Left Me Wishing Episode 2 Was Already Available

I always love it when the show returns to Tatooine since there is so much nostalgia and lore enshrouded in that dusty planet. But of course, no nostalgia was greater than seeing Boba Fett’s armor again, complete with the dent in the helmet. For most of the episode, we were left assuming that a Fett-less armor meant that Fett really had died. But as it turned out, he didn’t. At the very end, an amazing scene was gifted to the fans.

We saw Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II. But he’s not Jango Fett. I can only assume he is the one and true Boba Fett, since his clones would likely be much older. He also must be the mystery figure we saw on Tatooine in Season 1 Episode 5. But how is he going to play into the future storyline? My guess is that he’s going to be on a quest to reclaim his armor. Will he and Mando be friends or foes? What do you think?

Unfortunately, we have an entire week to wait until we can see what’s next in the Mandalorian saga. Will they even return to Boba Fett’s storyline next week? That’s hard to predict. But what I can predict is that we’re in for a wonderful storyline over the coming months.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Episode 8 Review: The Finale Was Perfection