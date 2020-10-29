When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 1 Air in Different Time Zones?

Season 2 of The Mandalorian arrives this week and you might just want to stay up and catch it live, no matter how early in the morning it’s airing. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 1 of The Mandalorian Season 2 is live on Disney Plus? How long until Baby Yoda graces our TV screens again? Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus.

Season 2 Episode 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Should Be Live By 3:01 AM Eastern on Friday, October 30 — But Sometimes It Arrives A Little Behind Schedule

The official release time for The Mandalorian on Disney Plus is Friday, October 30 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time.

This means that the episode will premiere at the following times in different time zones:

1:01 a.m. Mountain time

2:01 a.m. Central time

3:01 a.m. Eastern time

9:01 p.m. Thursday, October 29, in Honolulu, Hawaii

11:01 p.m. Thursday, October 29 in Juneau, Alaska

If you want to see what time it starts in a specific city, you can check out the TimeAndDate listings here.

If you don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (or the equivalent in your time zone), it’s just because it may take some time for the new episode to show up on all devices and apps. Sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

Heavy observed during Season 1 of The Mandalorian that episodes sometimes arrived later on some devices or apps than others. For example, some viewers said that for Season 1 Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Then the same thing happened for Season 1 Episode 3. Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode was available everywhere. Season 1 Episode 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern.

In general, you can expect it in the time frame between 3:01 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern, and no later than that. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific time. But more than likely, you’ll get to see it closer to the earlier end of this time frame.

In conclusion, if you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes. Sometimes you’ll need to restart the device you’re using to see the new episode if there is any kind of technical glitch.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Schedule

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service.

There will be eight episodes in Season 2. Here’s a look back at what we currently expect to see in the schedule. Disney announced that a new episode is premiering every Friday.

Season 2 Episode 1 (Chapter 9) – October 30

Season 2 Episode 2 (Chapter 10) – November 6

Season 2 Episode 3 (Chapter 11) – November 13

Season 2 Episode 4 (Chapter 12) – November 20

Season 2 Episode 5 (Chapter 13) – November 27

Season 2 Episode 6 (Chapter 14) – December 4

Season 2 Episode 7 (Chapter 15) – December 11

Season 2 Episode 8 (Chapter 16) – December 18

