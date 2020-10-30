‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Airing?

Now that Season 2 Episode 1 is airing for the new Star Wars hit The Mandalorian, you’re probably wondering just how much longer you’ll have to wait before watching the next episode Disney Plus. Here are all the details you need to know about Season 2 Episode 2 and when it airs.

Season 2 Episode 2 Airs Next Week

Just like last year, Disney Plus is airing one episode a week of The Mandalorian. But unlike last year, new episodes are airing on Fridays this year.

So Season 2 Episode 2 (Chapter 10) is going to air on Friday, November 6. It will first premiere that Friday at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time (12:01 a.m. Pacific time, 1:01 a.m. Mountain time, 2:01 a.m. Central time.)

If you don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (or the equivalent in your time zone), it’s just because it may take some time for the new episode to show up on all devices and apps. Sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Schedule

There will be eight episodes in Season 2. Here’s a look back at what we currently expect to see in the schedule. Disney announced that a new episode is premiering every Friday.

Season 2 Episode 1 (Chapter 9) – October 30

Season 2 Episode 2 (Chapter 10) – November 6

Season 2 Episode 3 (Chapter 11) – November 13

Season 2 Episode 4 (Chapter 12) – November 20

Season 2 Episode 5 (Chapter 13) – November 27

Season 2 Episode 6 (Chapter 14) – December 4

Season 2 Episode 7 (Chapter 15) – December 11

Season 2 Episode 8 (Chapter 16) – December 18

Of course, the above schedule is subject to change. But this is the schedule that we know so far based on the information Disney has released. Disney would not confirm this exact schedule with Heavy when asked if episodes are releasing every Friday, including the day after Thanksgiving, so there is a chance the above schedule may be subject to change.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Recap

The Season 1 finale revealed more background on Moff Gideon and Mando’s origins. Mando was a foundling, saved by the Mandalorians when his village was destroyed by the Empire’s droids. At one point, Moff Gideon almost killed Mando because he has weapons that can pierce Beskar, but IG-11 saved him. In that scene, we saw Mando’s face and learned his name: Din DJarin. IG-11 ultimately sacrificed himself so Mando, Cara Dune, and Greef Carga could escape with The Child.

We also saw Baby Yoda use The Force to stop an explosion from killing all of them — a level of control rarely seen.

In the end, Mando was instructed that he will either raise Baby Yoda (and eventually train him) until The Child comes to age or he will find Baby Yoda’s homeworld. (A homeworld never seen before in Star Wars canon.)

Mando also buried Kuill, confirming the fan-favorite’s death.

And then there was a closing scene that fans are still talking about. Moff Gideon steps out of his crashed ship with a weapon that looks a lot like a light saber. Turns out, he’s wielding a Darksaber, which is an ancient Jedi weapon created by the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order. It’s not clear where he got the Darksaber, and many fans are expecting the Mandalorians’ rich history to be explored more this season.

