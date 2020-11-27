When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 5 Air? [Release Date & Time]

The newest episode of The Mandalorian is almost here, and die-hard fans might want to stay up late tonight to catch it as soon as it releases. And yes, even though today is Thanksgiving, the new episode does air very early Friday morning. But just how long do you have to wait until Season 2 Episode 5 of The Mandalorian is posted and you get to see new scenes of Baby Yoda and Mando, his “dad”? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest episode in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus.

Season 2 Episode 5 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Release Early in the Morning on November 27

The official release time for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 on Disney Plus is Friday, November 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time.

This means that the episode will premiere at the following times in different time zones:

1:01 a.m. Mountain time

2:01 a.m. Central time

3:01 a.m. Eastern time

9:01 p.m. Thursday, November 26, in Honolulu, Hawaii

11:01 p.m. Thursday, November 26 in Juneau, Alaska

If you want to see what time it starts in a specific city, you can check out the TimeAndDate listings here.

If you don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (or the equivalent in your time zone), it’s just because it may take some time for the new episode to show up on all devices and apps. Sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes around the same time Netflix does (just after 3 a.m. Eastern), but the exact time varies a bit from week to week. Typically though, the episode is available no later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

Sometimes You May See an Error When Trying to Watch a New Episode Right When It’s Released

It’s worth noting that on some occasions, viewers have received an Error Code 41 when trying to watch the new episode right at release time. The error reads: “The requested media is not available. Please try again. If you continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ Subscription Support. (Error Code 41.)”

On the Disney+ help page, there’s an explanation for Error Code 41. The explanation reads:

This means that the video you are trying to watch cannot be watched at this time. This could be a rights availability or internal system issue. If this problem continues, please contact Customer Service at one of the channels below for assistance.

Heavy encountered this error once when trying to play the episode on the TV OS app. However, Heavy was able to make the new episode play when accessing Disney+ through the Chrome browser on desktop. This avoided the error. So if you’re getting the error on your device, try accessing the episode from a desktop browser instead or a different device. Or try restarting the device or just waiting a few minutes to see if the servers were overloaded.

‘The Mandalorian’ Schedule for Season 2

You can only watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service.

There will be eight episodes in Season 2. Here’s a look back at what we currently expect to see in the schedule. Disney announced that a new episode is premiering every Friday.

Season 2 Episode 1 (Chapter 9) – October 30

Season 2 Episode 2 (Chapter 10) – November 6

Season 2 Episode 3 (Chapter 11) – November 13

Season 2 Episode 4 (Chapter 12) – November 20

Season 2 Episode 5 (Chapter 13) – November 27

Season 2 Episode 6 (Chapter 14) – December 4

Season 2 Episode 7 (Chapter 15) – December 11

Season 2 Episode 8 (Chapter 16) – December 18

The season finale will air in mid-December, just before Christmas.

