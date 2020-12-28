Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX on Sunday, December 27, and the Cricket was one of the Group A contestants who gave their debut performance during episode 1.

Here’s what we know about the Cricket so far, and who we think it might be:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the premiere episode airs.

Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishment is Cricket responsible for?

When the Cricket took the stage for the first time, the judges noted his height. They wondered if he might be a basketball player, or perhaps a comedian.

Duringt he Cricket’s first clue package, the major visual clues that stood out were the woods, Las Vegas, 90210, bombs, gold bars x10, and slot machines at a casino.

The Cricket said “I never thought I’d do a show like this,” suggesting he is not a professional dancer.

The Cricket referenced “getting Punked,” which could hint toward the hidden camera show Punk’d.

Much of the Cricket’s first clue package alluded to his current partner. After saying he was lucky at life but not at love, he said he final hit the jackpot. He said he is now part of the “ultimate power couple,” referring to he and his partner as a rock and apprentice. He said she “taught me the art of balance.” Jeong wondered if the Cricket might have ties to the show Celebrity Apprentice.

Cricket’s “Word Up” clue, for which his voice modulator was turned off so the panelists could hear his real voice, was “accomplished.” The panelists noted that his voice sounds older, and said he carries himself like a comedic actor.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Cricket Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Cricket mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

After Cricket danced to “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters, it was time for the panelists to make their first guesses.

Green, who was on 90210, said he thinks the Cricket is Ian Ziering, saying Ziering performed as a chippendale in Las Vegas.

Tisdale guessed that she thinks the Cricket is Ashton Kutcher, who starred in Punk’d as well as the movie What Happens in Vegas. She thought the clues about the Cricket’s partner could be about Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

