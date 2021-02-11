‘The Masked Dancer’ Semifinals Spoilers Revealed: Who Was Unmasked Recap

The Masked Dancer was down to its final 4 contestants heading into episode 7. With only 3 spots in the season 1 finals, the remaining characters’ semifinal performances determined who would advance to the finale and who would be eliminated. At the end of the night, 4 became 3 and another secret celebrity competitor was unmasked.

Read on to find out what happened during the season 1 semifinals of The Masked Dancer, and who was revealed.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap

The 4 contestants competing in the semifinals of The Masked Dancer season 1 were Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra. Heading into episode 7, panelist Paula Abdul was leading the judges with the most correct guesses of the season so far.

After introducing Will Arnett as the night’s guest panelist, it was time for the performances to begin.

Cotton Candy was the first to take the stage. In her video clue package, she said she started working in her professional industry when she was 6, suggesting she was a child star. She also revealed that her career has come at the expense of her love life. Since the Cotton Candy said she travels a lot, the panelists wondered if she might be a touring celebrity.

Cotton Candy danced a peppy routine to a “Get Ready” and “Hey Mickey” cheer-inspired mash-up.

