Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/6/2021

The Masked Dancer premiere continued on FOX on Wednesday, January 6, featuring the second half of season 1’s contestants. One of those Group B performers was the Sloth.

Here’s what we know about the Sloth so far, and who we think might be performing behind the disguise of the Sloth mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishments are credited to the celebrity behind the Sloth mask?!

When the Sloth took the stage for the first time, the judges commented on his height and size, wondering if he might be an athlete. They also said that he “seems funny.”

During his first video clue package, the Sloth said “I worked hard to get to where I am.”

“Glee” toothpaste stood out as a potential clue to the anonymous star’s true identity. The phrases “Mickey Mouse operation” and “Stronger than yesterday” also popped out during the package.

The Sloth began his dance to “What I Like About You” by The Romantics under a blanket, and was “awoken” by an alarm clock.

Some visual props and elements during the performance that stood out included a treadmill, weight lifting, a cabana on the beach, and gymnastics rings.

He put up the “L” sign on his forehead during his dance.

After his dance, Paula Abdul said, “You have to be a trained dancer in order to have reckless abandon like you do.”

With his voice modulation feature removed for “Word Up,” the word Sloth said in his real voice, undisguised, was “Broadway.” Ken Jeong said it’s obvious that the celebrity behind the mask is Broadway trained. The judges also noted his accent, but said it might be a red herring meant to throw them off.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Sloth Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Sloth mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

Paula Abdul guessed that the Sloth might be Matthew Morrison because of the references to Broadway and Glee.

Green guessed Kevin Federline due to the Britney Spears-related clues in the video package.

Tisdale guessed Jason DeRulo, who was in the movie Cats (which is based on a Broadway musical).

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Masked Singer Live Spoilers 2020 Finale: Who Got Eliminated & Revealed?