Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX on Sunday, December 27, and the Tulip was one of the Group A contestants who gave their debut performance during episode 1.

Here’s what we know about the Tulip so far, and who we think might be performing under the disguise of the Tulip mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

To answer your questions: Yes, @MaskedDancerFOX is a real show.

Yes, it premieres tonight.

Yes, I know who’s under the mask. No, I can’t tell you.

B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶r̶i̶g̶h̶t̶,̶ ̶I̶ ̶m̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ ̶l̶e̶t̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶l̶i̶p̶. pic.twitter.com/cG5cWMnj9k — FOX (@FOXTV) December 27, 2020

Before the first episode of The Masked Dancer aired, FOX’s Twitter account appeared to drop an early clue to the Tulip’s identity. In a tweet, they wrote, “Yes, I know who’s under the mask. No, I can’t tell you. B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶r̶i̶g̶h̶t̶,̶ ̶I̶ ̶m̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ ̶l̶e̶t̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶l̶i̶p̶.”

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishment is Tulip responsible for?

When the Tulip made their confident entrance, the judges remarked that she seems like she’s very comfortable performing in front of people.

Some visual clues that stood out during the Tulip’s first video clue package were a clock that says “Tick Tock,” cereal with the number 11 on it, scrambled eggs, a field, and a rainbow.

There were references made to Stranger Things , as well as High School Musical when the Tulip said “We’re all in this together.”

Wicked was also referenced when the Tulip clicked her glittery green shoes together.

Tulip said “growing up I was teased all the time,” adding that as a result of the bullying, “my confidence tumbled.”

The Tulip’s tap dance performance showed off her dance skills and even included an a cappella solo that impressed the judges and audience.

With the voice modulator deactivated to hear the celebrity’s real voice, she said “triple.” The panelists noted that her voice sounds young, and they wondered if the word clue alluded to the star being a triple threat.

When asked by Paula Abdul if she’s wearing her hair in a ponytail under her mask, the Tulip said “Yes.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Tulip Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Tulip mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

After the Tulip’s tap dance performance to “Fergalicious” by Fergie, the panelists felt confident that she is “definitely a trained dancer.”

Ashley Tisdale guessed Charlie D’Amelio because of the TikTok references and D’Amelio’s involvement with an anti-bullying campaign.

Abdul guessed that the Tulip is Ariana Grande, because of her answer to the ponytail question and because Grande is being considered for the movie adaptation of Wicked.

Ken Jeong guessed Heather Morris, who played his daughter on Glee.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

