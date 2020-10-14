Baby Alien on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/14/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 5 remaining contestants from “Group B” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 14 for the Group B Playoffs round of the competition. One of those contestants is the Baby Alien.

So, what do we know about the Baby Alien so far, and who do we think might be performing from behind the mask? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 4 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Alien Clues So Far

The Baby Alien’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “All you have to do is look to the stars.”

FOX’s description for the season says that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which of those notable accomplishments belongs to the person behind the Baby Alien mask?

A number of key visual clues stood out during the Baby Alien’s first animated clue package of the season, including a space ship shaped like a red sports car, the Liberty Bell, red roses, and a ninja turtle. The number 5 also seems to have significance to the masked celebrity, and he teased being a Broadway star who even appeared on “the Tony Awards stage.”

Top Guesses for Baby Alien on ‘The Masked Singer’

Baby Alien sang “Faith” by George Michael for his Masked Singer debut, and the judges guessed he might be Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer, or Freddie Prinze Jr.

Another good guess is Matthew Broderick, who starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and has starred on Broadway.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How