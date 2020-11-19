Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/18/2020

The final 4 contestants of Group B in The Masked Singer compete for a place in the Super 6 on November 18. One of those contestants is the Crocodile.

At the end of the night, after all the contestants perform and offer new clues about their celebrity identity, two characters will be unmasked. Here’s what we know about the Crocodile so far, and who might be singing behind the mask:

BEWARE OF EPISODE 8 SPOILERS BELOW.

Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Crocodile’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased: “A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa.”

In the Crocodile’s first two animated clue packages, several visual clues stood out, including: a lagoon, tiki torches, slip n’ slide, red heart balloons, a rainbow, a hotel, a fountain, a skull and crossbones, the American flag, and New York City.

The Crocodile has said he grew up in Hollywood and is “happiest in water.”

He has teased that, “Becoming the Crocodile has really revived my passion for performing;” he previously had a love for performing as a kid. He struggled to get his father’s approval and support early in his career, revealing, “My own father didn’t believe in my talent.” He gave the first check he earned (for $100) to his father.

“Shazaam” was a phrase uttered by the Crocodile in one of his packages.

His childhood clue in episode 4 was a Crocodile piñata with little dolphins inside of it.

In his episode 8 clue package, the Crocodile said, “I’ve always tried to be the hardest working person in the room.”

His masked friend continued the package, giving clues about Crocodile’s identity while sitting in a recording studio (perhaps the friend is a radio host). He said that although he works with some of the biggest names in the business, “Croc is my ride or die.” He teased that they once traveled to 6 continents in 100 hours together.

The judges picked up on the phrases “step by step” and “one-track mind.” “Step By Step” is a New Kids on the Block song, and 30 Seconds to Mars have a song called “One-Track Mind.”

Some notable visual clues were an airplane, a record, video games, a tower of cards, and a scratch-off card.

The Masked Singer alum connected to Crocodile was the Bee, aka Gladys Knight. Her clue was, “Croc was in a huge cult classic movie.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Crocodile Guesses

The panelists have guessed in the past that the Crocodile might be Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, or Harry Connick Jr.

The judges were thoroughly impressed by Crocodile’s performance of “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis.

Ken Jeong guessed Jared Leto, who starred in Mr. Nobody. Taking the Bee clue as a hint at the singer’s last name, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jordan Knight.

Robin Thicke guessed Justin Guarini, who was an Italian on an American reality show (American Idol); Guarini starred in From Justin to Kelly.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

