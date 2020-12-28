Hammerhead Shark on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX on Sunday, December 27, and the Hammerhead Shark was one of the Group A contestants who gave their debut performance during episode 1.

Here’s what we know about the Hammerhead so far, and who we think it might be:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the premiere episode airs.

Hammerhead Shark on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishment is Hammerhead responsible for?

When the Hammerhead took the stage for the first time, the panelists noted how “athletic” and “buff” he appears to be, and said he seems like an “entertainer for sure.”

Some visual clues that stuck out during the Hammerhead’s first video clue package were a bullet, cup of “Joe,” burger, a painting, a timer, and a gold medal.

In his clue package, Hammerhead said, “I’m a workaholic, but things have never come easily to me.” He said he had “early fame” that didn’t fulfill him the way he thought it would, saying he “departed from who I was and shifted to who I thought everyone wanted me to be. I realized I just wasn’t happy.”

During the Hammerhead’s first dance on stage, some props that grabbed our attention were a pool, beach volleyball, goggles, and a rubber duck pool float.

The panelists wondered if he might be a professional swimmer based on the clue package, but said his performance on-stage made him seem like a professional entertainer or possibly even a boy band member.

After his debut performance, Hammerhead said that when he’s at a part, “I get everybody lit.” With the voice disguiser disactivated, the Hammerhead’s one word was “dramatic.” The panelists wondered if this means the dancer behind the mask is a famous actor.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Hammerhead Shark Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Hammerhead Shark mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

After Hammerhead sang “Backstreet’s Back” by the Backstreet Boys. Abdul guessed Niall Horn or Liam Payne from One Direction, or perhaps Joe Jonas from The Jonas Brothers.

Brian Austin Green guessed Zac Efron from the lifeguard clues, thinking they might allude to Baywatch.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

