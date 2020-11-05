Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 11/4/2020

The Mushroom character took The Masked Singer stage for a second time this season to perform on November 4. The episode also featured a number of new clues and guesses hinting toward the Mushroom’s celebrity identity.

Read on for what we know about the Mushroom so far, and who we think might be singing behind the mask:

‘The Masked Singer’ Mushroom Clues

Before the Mushroom’s debut performance last week, their video clue package offered some note-worthy hints about who they are. Those clues included: a hat, a man dressed like a mask, a microphone, a watering pale, a rake, a radish, and a cityscape. The video also made a few references to lyrics from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton.

With their voice concealed, the star behind the mask said they chose to compete as the Mushroom because “Earth is such a beautiful place and as the Mushroom, I want to remind everyone that we are all connected.”

Based on the Mushroom’s first performance, it seems likely that they are a professional singer and known for their excellent voice. FOX teased that this season, the “celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide.” How many records has the Mushroom sold?!

Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

The Mushroom sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell for their debut. After the performance, the judges guessed that it might be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Donald Glover, Usher, or Frank Ocean.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How