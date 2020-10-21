Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, airing weekly in FOX’s primetime slot of Wednesday nights at 8/7c. The next new episode introduces the “Group C” contestants; however, fans will have to wait another week to see their first performances. There is no new episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, October 21.

The next new episode of The Masked Singer season 4 is scheduled to air the following week, on Wednesday, October 28.

The 2020 World Series Game 2 Will Air in The Masked Singer’s Place

The Masked Singer is on hiatus this week due to the ongoing 2020 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodger; game 2 is being played October 21 and FOX is covering the game, starting at 8 pm ET.

For Game 1 of the World Series, the Dodgers beat the Rays with a final score of 8 to 3. The teams are scheduled to play Game 3 on Friday, October 23, and Game 4 on Saturday, October 24.

It is important to note that, if the World Series goes to Game 7, that final game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. This would mean that The Masked Singer‘s next new episode would be pushed back another week, and FOX would air episode 5 on Wednesday, November 4.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 5 Preview

Episode 5, entitled “The Group C Premiere — Masked But Not Least,” will introduce the remaining 5 contestants. Those contestants, who have yet to perform on the Masked Singer stage this season, are Broccoli, Lips, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster, and Jellyfish. The episode will feature their debut performances, and each contestant will have an animated clue package that offers insight into who the anonymous star behind the mask might be. Since it is Group C’s first week, that also means the judges will have to cast their “first impression” guesses, for their own mini-competition this season for the “Golden Ear” trophy.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere of The Masked Singer, each contestant offered a “sneak peek” hint, teasing their celebrity identities. Here’s what the Group C masked characters had to say:

– Mushroom: “If you want to know who’s behind the mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats.”

– Jellyfish: “I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

– Squiggly Monster: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.”

– Lip: “If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep.”

– Broccoli: “I’m a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.”

So far, 4 celebrities have been unmasked this season. On premiere night, the Dragon was eliminated, revealing Busta Rhymes behind the mask. The Gremlin decided to unmask himself, and Mickey Rourke was the man behind the mask. The Giraffe turned out to be Brian Austin Green, and the Baby Alien was Mark Sanchez.

At the end of episode 5, another celebrity will be eliminated and unmasked. Who do you think it will be?!

