Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/11/2020

The final 3 “Group A” contestants for The Masked Singer season 4 take the stage on with new performances and clues on Wednesday, November 11. One of those contestants is the Popcorn.

Read on for what we know about the Popcorn on The Masked Singer so, and which celebrities we think could be performing behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Popcorn Clues So Far

Some of the major visual clues from Popcorn’s first two clue packages of the season include a tiger, a fish wearing gold hoop earrings, a snake, an apple, meatloaf, New York City, a merry-go-round, the number 16, cats, a hair crimper, a Rubix Cube, and a title card for “The Corn and the Beautiful.”

Phrases like “Snacks in the City” and “Proud Merry-Go-Round” were included as coy hints toward the Popcorn’s true identity. “Snacks in the City” appears to be a play on words of the TV show title “Sex in the City.” Does the celebrity have ties to Manhattan, and could it be Tina Turner herself?

The celebrity behind the mask said she chose the Popcorn costume because “I wanted to step far out of my comfort zone.” She revealed “I wasn’t always a healthy treat,” adding that at one point, “I developed severe anxiety.”

Popcorn’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the Season 4 premiere, teased, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

For the Popcorn’s “Drone Clue,” she said, “The second rock from the sun may be far away, but it should bring you closer to me.” The second rock from the sun is Venus.

Introducing her guest clue master, the Popcorn called her “My own personal cheerleader, her queen highness,” adding that she is her BFF.

The biggest clue in her episode 7 package was when her BFF revealed that she has been on The Masked Singer stage before — what former contestant will prove close to the Popcorn contestant?

The stand-out visual clues in the animated package were a Russian nesting doll, bunny ears, a deer, and Matzo ball soup.

When the special guest returned for another clue, she teased, “Not only have I been here before, but in the show’s history, one of you have also guessed Popcorn.”

Top Guesses for Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’

The judges have guessed that the Popcorn might be Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, or Vanessa Williams. Another popular guess after the Popcorn’s first performance of the season was Adrienne Warner, who played the title role in “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.”

After Popcorn sang “Domino” by Jessie J for her episode 7 performance, the judges were totally thrown off by her voice and tone. Jenny McCarthy guessed Taylor Dayne, keying into the sewing machine and hair crimper clues as hints to her true identity. Guest judge Niecy Nash guessed Cyndi Lauper based on the New York City clues, while Ken Jeong guessed Anita Baker.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

