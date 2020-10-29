‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Eliminated Tonight? 10/28/2020

“Group C” took the stage for their first songs of The Masked Singer season 4 on October 26, introducing the viewers to the last 5 contestants competing for “The Golden Mask” trophy. The episode featured entertaining performances, head-scratching clue packages, and the judges’ first impression guesses for Group C. At the end of the night, one contestant was eliminated and unmasked.

So, what happened during episode 5 of The Masked Singer, and which celebrity identity was revealed? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. The article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 featured the debut performances of the “Group C” contestants: Broccoli, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish, and Mushroom.

First up to perform was Squiggly Monster. He sang “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The judges wondered if the man behind the mask might be Ray Romano, Dr. Fauci, or Al Franken.

Next up was Mushroom, who sang “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. The judges said the Mushroom seems like an early frontrunner in the competition and guessed he could be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Donald Glover, Usher, or Frank Ocean.

Jellyfish, though she seemed nervous at the start, gave a beautiful performance of “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie. The judges guessed she’s a younger celebrity, wondering if it might be Gabby Douglass, Chloe Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, or Sofia Richie.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How