‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Eliminated Tonight? 11/18/2020

The final four contestants in “Group B” took The Masked Singer stage to battle it out for a spot in the season 4 “Super 6.” At the end of the night, there was a double unmasking, revealing the identities of not one, but two celebrity competitors.

So, what happened during episode 8 of The Masked Singer, and which two masked characters were eliminated? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

For episode 8 of The Masked Singer, the final 4 contestants competing in “Group B” were the Seahorse, the Serpent, the Crocodile, and Whatchamacallit.

Before the Group B finals performances began, host Nick Cannon introduced the night’s guest panelist: Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Hines. For this episode, the contestants’ on-stage bonus clues would be presented by a past masked contestant they have a connection to.

The Seahorse performed first, adeptly impersonating Britney Spears for her rendition of “Hit Me Baby One More Time.” The judges guessed she might be Sia, Kelly Pickler, or Ke$ha.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How