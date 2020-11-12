‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Eliminated Tonight? 11/11/2020

The Masked Singer season 4’s new episode, which aired on Wednesday, November 11, featured the final 3 contestants from “Group A:” the Snow Owls, the Popcorn, and the Sun. After each competitor performed and offered new clues regarding their celebrity identity, one was voted out of the competition and unmasked.

So, what happened during episode 7 and who was sent home, revealing the star behind the mask? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Season 7 Recap

With only 6 spots in the “Super 6,” the final 3 contestants in “Group A” were competing in the “Smack Down” in the hopes of advancing to the next round: the Sun, the Snow Owls, and the Popcorn.

Kicking off the night, all 3 finalists performed “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk on the Masked Singer stage together.

The Sun was the first to take the stage; she sang “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin, with centaurs on stage. The judges guessed she might be Katherine McPhee, Jewel, or Demi Lovato.

The Snow Owls performed next, singing “The Prayer” by Andrea Boccelli. The judges concluded that the duet behind the masks might be Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, or Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

The Popcorn sang “Domino” by Jessie J, and her big clue was that, not only did her special guest perform on the Masked Singer stage in a past season, but the Sun herself has been incorrectly guessed by the panelists as the celebrity behind the mask in the past. This time around, they thought she could be Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper, or Anita Baker.

