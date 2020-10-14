‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Unmasked Tonight? 10/14/2020

The final 5 remaining contestants in Group B of The Masked Singer season 4 took the stage again with new clues and performances for episode 4 of the quirky celebrity talent competition, which aired on Wednesday, October 14. At the end of the night, another contestant was eliminated and they took off their mask, revealing their true identity.

So, what happened during episode 4 of The Masked Singer, and who was unmasked? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

After Gremlin eliminated himself at the end of episode 2, revealing himself as Mickey Rourke, 5 contestants remained in “Group B:” the Whatchamacallit, the Baby Alien, the Seahorse, the Serpent, and the Crocodile.

Joel McHale returned yet again as a guest judge on the celebrity panel, joining Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

