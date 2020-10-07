‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Unmasked Tonight? 10/7/2020

October 7’s episode of The Masked Singer season 4 featured performances from the remaining 4 contestants in “Group A.” At the end of the episode, another contestant was eliminated and unmasked, revealing their top-secret celebrity identity.

So, what happened during episode 3 of The Masked Singer season 4? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

After the Dragon was unmasked at the end of the season 4 The Masked Singer premiere as Busta Rhymes, only 4 contestants remain in “Group A:” the Snow Owls, the Sun, the Giraffe, and the Popcorn.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How