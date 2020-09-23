‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Contestants: Cast & Character Spoilers

The Masked Singer returns for season 4 on Wednesday, September 23. There are 16 celebrities competing this season, under the guises of bigger and better than ever characters.

The 16 masked contestants are Mushroom, Squiggly Monster, Whatchamacallit, Popcorn, Snow Owls, Sun, Giraffe, Dragon, Lips, Jellyfish, Crocodile, Gremlin, Broccoli, Baby Alien, Serpent, and Seahorse.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere episode, here’s what we know about the show and its cast this season:

BEWARE OF MILD SPOILERS BELOW.

The Season 4 Premiere Introduces 6 New Masked Characters, Including the Show’s First Two-Headed Contestant

For the season 4 premiere of The Masked Singer, the 6 contestants performing are The Sun, the Giraffe, the Popcorn, the Dragon, and the Snow Owls.

The Snow Owls are the show’s first-ever two-person duet competitor. The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis explained the motivation behind introducing a pair of contestants under one shared disguise. In an interview with Variety, he said, “We’ve been talking about getting into duets for the past couple seasons,” Plestis said. “It’s not a fresh idea that just happened a couple months ago, but we only wanted to do it [if] we had the right two people in that outfit. There were a lot of different celebrities that came across in our journey that just didn’t feel right, until we got these two. And it turned out to be perfect. I’m glad we waited for this experience, because they really are the embodiment of our Snow Owls.”

Preview: That Was Fire | Season 4 | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss an all-new season of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer… 2020-09-21T16:43:58Z

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, FOX shared a sneak peek of some of the first performances on The Masked Singer stage. Though it may be too soon to tell, the video makes the Sun an early front-runner in the competition. The video preview featured a clip of the Sun singing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, and the judges referred to her performance as “fire.” In the video, the Serpent is also featured skillfully singing “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers.

In FOX’s official description of The Masked Singer season 4, they tease, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”

In a New Twist, the Judges Are Also Competing This Season – Against Each Other

Nick Announces The Golden Ear Trophy | Season 4 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGERNick announces a new little twist to Season Four. Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on… 2020-09-21T23:49:12Z

In addition to the main competition between the mask celebrities, the panelists have also been put up to a challenge this season. In a preview of the season 4 premiere, host Nick Cannon announces that the judges will be competing for the “Golden Ear” trophy, based on how accurate their first impression guesses for each contestant are this season. At the end of each contestant’s first performance, before any judge deliberation or addition clues are given, the judges will be asked to submit a slip of paper with the initials of who they think the celebrity behind the mask is.

As each contestant gets unmasked, the judges’ first impressions will be “unlocked” from The Masked Singer vault to see who has the “best ear” this season. The judge with the most correct first impression predictions will be the recipient of the show’s second-most coveted trophy, the Golden Ear.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

