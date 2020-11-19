Serpent on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/18/2020

The final 4 contestants of Group B in The Masked Singer compete for a place in the Super 6 on November 18. One of those contestants is the Serpent.

At the end of the night, after all the contestants perform and offer new clues about their celebrity identity, two characters will be unmasked. Here’s what we know about the Serpent so far, and who might be singing behind the mask:

BEWARE OF EPISODE 8 SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated with new clues and guesses as the episode airs.

Serpent on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Serpent’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season 4 premiere, teased, “If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription number to my identity: 31118.”

The Serpent’s first two animated clue packages contained a number of significant-seeming clues, including a map of the Caribbean, books, a banana, musicology, medicine, a “Serpent Sr.” dad sporting a red mustache, an on-fire paper airplane, a croissant breakfast sandwich, $2, a doorbell, and a pink Cadillac.

The Serpent revealed that when he was younger, “I was slithering furiously down a path towards destruction, but my pops saved me by buying me a one-way ticket away from the wrong crowd and on to a path towards success.” He said he had money struggles in the past and worked in manual labor before getting to where he is today.

The Serpent’s “Childhood Clue” was a remote control baby bottle, and he teased, “This baby bottle should get your wheels turning.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Serpent Guesses

Ahead of episode 8, the panelists guessed the Serpent might be John Legend, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Taye Diggs, Jessie Williams, or Brian McKnight.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

