Squiggly Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 11/4/2020

The Squiggly Monster character took The Masked Singer stage for a second time this season to perform on November 4. The episode also featured a number of new clues and guesses hinting toward the Squiggly Monster’s celebrity identity.

Read on for what we know about the Squiggly Monster so far, and who we think might be singing behind the mask:

‘The Masked Singer’ Squiggly Monster Clues

Before the Squiggly Monster’s debut performance last week, their video clue package offered some note-worthy hints about who they are. Those clues included: cookies, a lock, a penguin, a salami, a game called “Super Squiggly World,” a stethoscope, a dog at a birthday party, a castle, a news desk, a DJ turntable, and a man in a top hat and monocle.

The Squiggly Monster called himself “easy on the eyes,” a “father figure,” a “maniac,” and a “worrywart.”

He has said “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.”

Squiggly Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

After the Squiggly Monster sang “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, the judges guessed that he might be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, or Al Franken.

Online, one of the leading guesses for the Squiggly Monster’s star persona is comedian and Full House star Bob Saget. Entertainment Weekly points out that in addition to references to his role as “father figure” Danny on Full House, Saget fits the height and build of Squiggly Monster. Also, they point out that Saget has ties to The Masked Singer already, as he appeared as a celebrity friend to last season’s Tom Bergeron.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

