Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/11/2020

The final 3 “Group A” contestants for The Masked Singer season 4 take the stage on with new performances and clues on Wednesday, November 11. One of those contestants is the Sun.

Read on for what we know about the Sun on The Masked Singer so, and which celebrities we think could be performing behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Sun Clues So Far

The Sun’s sneak peek clue, released ahead of the season 4 premiere, teased, “If you’re trying to figure out who I am, here’s a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter.”

In the Sun’s first two video clue packages, the visual clues that stood out included a Mickey Mouse silhouette, a jaguar sitting by a pool, a sign reading “Gold Member,” a witch’s pot, burning pieces of paper, the woods, a candy cane, and an hourglass. “Into the Woods,” “Material Girls,” and “Ugly Rumours” have all been referenced, too.

The Sun revealed that she went through “a deep depression” in the past. She also “has set quite a few records.”

The celebrity behind the mask said she loves dressing up like the Sun because “It’s like every day is Halloween,” adding “I really do feel like a kid again.”

She “missed out on a lot of [her] childhood growing up in a fractured home.” She also likes to get her feet dirty.

The Sun’s drone clue was a magic 8 ball; she told the judges, “Will this magic 8 ball help you figure out my identity? Outlook not so hot.”

For Sun’s episode 7 clue package, her secret guest divulged some key hints about her identity. Some of the visual clues that stuck out were: wind chimes, “Welcome to Baltimore,” sun reflector, Alaska, Mexico, cows. He also said, “I know Sun really missed entertaining people.”

The Sun said, “I never thought returning to the stage after all these months would look quite like this.” This seems to confirm that she is a performer by profession.

When Sun sang “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin, there were two centaurs sharing the stage with her.

Sun’s clue from a “close personal friend” was: “The Sun is actually golden. She’s got at least one single that went certified gold.”

Top Guesses for Sun on ‘The Masked Singer’

The panel has guessed the Sun might be Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, or Mandy Moore.

We think (and fans on social media seem to agree), that there’s a good chance that the Sun’s celebrity identity is LeAnn Rimes. This guess is based largely on a comparison of Rimes’s past cover of “Cuz I Love You” with the Sun’s performance of the same song.

This week, Ken Jeong guessed Katherine McPhee, saying that it was McPhee’s husband David Foster in the clue package. Guest judge Niecy Nash guessed Jewel, because she’s from Alaska.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Demi Lovato, because of the castle clue, which she believed suggested the celebrity is a former Disney star.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How