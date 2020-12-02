Fans Think LeAnn Rimes Is Sun on The Masked Singer Season 4

A number of guesses have been made about the Sun on The Masked Singer season 4’s celebrity identity. As the Seahorse heads into the final 6, the leading guess is that she’s LeAnn Rimes!

Rimes is a Grammy award-winning recording artist, actress, and author, who rose to fame when she was only 13 years old. Rimes hit albums include This Woman, Twisted Woman, and I Need You.

So, could the Sun really be LeAnn Rimes in disguise? Here’s what we know:

A Number of Clues Point to LeAnn Rimes as the Sun’s Celebrity Identity



– “Gold Member”: Rimes has several “certified gold” albums.

– Mickey Mouse: Rimes has worked with Disney several times throughout her career, including during the 50th-anniversary celebration of Disneyland.

– The Sun’s struggle with depression: Rimes checked into a treatment center in 2012 to get help with her mental health.

– Chihuahua: Rimes had a pet chihuahua named Eveie.

– Jaguar: Rimes wrote a children’s book entitled Jag.

– The color blue: Rimes won a Grammy for her album Blue when she was only 14 years old.

– Candles: Rimes makes and sells candles on social media.

A Video of Rimes Singing ‘Cuz I Love You’ by Lizzo Sounds Just Like the Sun’s Rendition

The main disadvantage professional singers have on The Masked Singer is that, with so many videos circulating of their covered and original music, it’s relatively easy for sleuthing fans to match a masked singer to their celebrity voice. This seems to be the case with LeAnn Rimes and the Sun. After the Sun wowed the panelists and viewers at home with her debut performance of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, fans took to the internet to uncover a previously recorded video of Rimes singing the same toon. Upon closer listening, the two performances sound almost identical, and viewers who think Rimes is the Sun considered this a “dead giveaway” hint.

Listen for yourself to compare, and notice the similarity in the singers’ vocal tone and power:

LeAnn Rimes singing Cuz I Love You by Lizzo! 2019-08-17T05:04:59Z

Sun sings "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 4Sun sings "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo. Who do you think Sun is? #TheMaskedSingers #TheMaskedSinger #SunMask 2020-09-24T02:10:54Z

In the YouTube comments section for the Sun’s performance of “Cuz I Love You,” almost everyone seems to agree that the best guess for her true identity is LeAnn Rimes.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, FOX teased that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” We predict that many of those records have been sold by the talented Sun, whoever she turns out to be.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

