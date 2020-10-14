Whatchamacallit on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/14/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 5 remaining contestants from “Group B” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 14 for the Group B Playoffs round of the competition. One of those contestants is the Whatchamacallit.

So, what do we know about the Whatchamacallit so far, and who do we think might be performing from behind the mask? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 4 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Whatchamacallit Clues So Far

The Whatchamacallit’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “Some might say my career had a magical start.”

FOX’s description of the season says that that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which of those notable accomplishments belongs to the person behind the Whatchamacallit mask?

For the Whatchamacallit’s first clue package of the season, a number of visual clues stood out. The celebrity behind the mask seems to have ties to fruit jello, a sun, chocolate bars, rainbow-colored bees, keys, a black panther, a cuckoo clock, a record player, a shrimp, and khaki pants. He teased “I can dance with stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees, and swing from the keys.” Is he a part of the Dancing With the Stars cast, or maybe he’s competed on the show in the past? He also has a connection to the Bear contestant.

Top Guesses for Whatchamacallit on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Whatchamacallit’s debut performance on The Masked Singer, for which he sang “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, the judges thought he might be Swizz Beatz, Damian Lillard, or Tyler the Creator.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

