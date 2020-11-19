Whatchamacallit on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/18/2020

The final 4 contestants of Group B in The Masked Singer compete for a place in the Super 6 on November 18. One of those contestants is the Whatchamacallit.

At the end of the night, after all the contestants perform and offer new clues about their celebrity identity, two characters will be unmasked. Here’s what we know about the Whatchamacallit so far, and who might be singing behind the mask:

BEWARE OF EPISODE 8 SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated with new clues and guesses as the episode airs.

Whatchamacallit on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Whatchamacallit’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “Some might say my career had a magical start.”

In the Whatchamacallit’s past clue packages, a number of visual clues stood out, including fruit jello, a sun, chocolate bars, rainbow-colored bees, keys, a black panther, a cuckoo clock, a record player, a shrimp, khaki pants, a hammock, a bouquet of colorful balloons, golden stairs, a mirror, and dimes.

He teased “I can dance with stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees, and swing from the keys.” He also has a connection to the Bear contestant, who was unmasked as Sarah Palin.

He revealed that he recently learned that his mom was sick, and is continuing to compete in her honor because it’s what she wanted him to do.

For his childhood clue, the Whatchamacallit presented a children’s book entitled “Hairy Tales of the Whatcha Fam.” Addressing panelist Ken Jeong directly, Whatchamacallit said, “You should know exactly who I am.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Whatchamacallit Guesses

The panelists have guessed that the Whatchamacallit might be Swizz Beatz, Damian Lillard, Tyler the Creator, Cam Newton, Terrell Owens, Kyrie Irving, or Armie Hammer.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

