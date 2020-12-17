The Masked Singer 2020 Finale Winner: Who Won Season 4 Tonight?

At the end of The Masked Singer season 4, one of the final 3 contestants was crowned the winner of the Golden Trophy. In the finale episode leading up to the results, the Crocodile, Sun, and the Mushroom performed one last time in the hopes of earning enough votes from the viewers and panelists to earn the championship title.

So, who won season 4 of The Masked Singer? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.

The winner of The Masked Singer season 4 was the Sun!

The Sun Took Off Her Mask, Revealing Herself as…

The world really does revolve around you #SunMask, you warmed our hearts and good lord I saw the light! Congrats @leannrimes! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/2KIoEsBdeD — Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) December 17, 2020

…LeAnn Rimes!

Rimes is an American singer-songwriter, and she rose to fame for her music when she was only 13 years old. Her career was launched after releasing her version of the song “Blue,” and the color blue was a recurring clue in the Sun’s video packages throughout the season.

Of her time competing on The Masked Singer, Rimes said, “This has been an overwhelming experience. I didn’t expect this to be this much work… I’ve totally been brought back to when I was a kid.” She said that behind the Sun mask, she rediscovered why she always wanted to sing: to give and receive love.

Before it was time for the Sun to take off her mask, the panelists revealed their first impression guesses and updated them with their final predictions. Here’s how they guessed:

– Jenny McCarthy’s first impression guess was Demi Lovato. She changed her guess to LeAnn Rimes.

– Ken Jeong’s first impression guess was Gwyneth Paltrow. He changed his guess to Mandy Moore.

– Nicole Scherzinger’s first impression guess was Katharine McPhee. She changed her guess to LeAnn Rimes, agreeing with Jenny.

– Robin Thicke’s first impression guess was Natasha Bedingfield. He changed his guess to Katharine McPhee.

Both Jenny and Nicole were correct in their final guesses, but none of the panelists’ first impressions were right!

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Results Recap

For their final performances, the Crocodile sang “Open Arms” by Journey, Mushroom sang “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder, and Sun sang “The Story” by Brandi Carlile. After their last numbers of the season, it was time for the audience and panelists to vote for their favorites.

Finishing in third place was the Crocodile, who revealed himself to be Backstreet Boys’ very own Nick Carter. The only panelist to guess Carter’s identity correctly was Jenny McCarthy, who also guessed him as her first impression guess. Reflecting on the time he spent competing on the show, Carter said, “I’ve been in the business since I was 12 years, and it definitely brought me back to when it all started.”

Second place was earned by the Mushroom, which meant The Sun was awarded the first place title and the Golden Mask trophy!

When the Mushroom took off his mask, he revealed that he was actually singer-songwriter and producer Aloe Blacc. Blacc said he embodied his young daughter when performing as the Mushroom throughout the competition.

The Sun was not the only winner this season. The winner of the first-ever Golden Ear trophy, awarded to the panelist with the most correct first impression guesses, was Jenny McCarthy.

