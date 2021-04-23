The Scrubbie on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jeff Dakin, Tyler Kessler and Matt Hosey took their company, The Scrubbie, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “A trio of entrepreneurs from Wichita, Kansas, put a little elbow grease into their presentation when they introduce their innovative cleaning tool to the Sharks.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about the Scrubbie on “Shark Tank”:

1. The Scrubbie is a Universal Attachment

According to the company website, The Scrubbie is a universal attachment for most kitchen sinks with pull-down sink sprayers or original kitchen sink spray guns.

“Your new best friend when it comes to getting things done, The Scrubbie is a universal scrubbing attachment that is compatible with most kitchen sink auxiliary spray guns and modern pull-down style faucets,” the website reads.

The Scrubbie can also be screwed onto a garden hose for all your outdoor scrubbing needs.

2. The Scrubbie Claims to Save Water & Time

The Scrubbie can be screwed onto a kitchen sink pull-down sprayer or other kitchen sprayers in order to save time and water while washing dishes, according to The Scrubbie website. The cleaning time is cut in half by the use of The Scrubbie.

The Scrubbie itself is also dishwasher-safe, meaning that it can be used over and over again without getting too dirty.

There are also additional sponges sold on the company website if the need arises to replace the sponge that comes with The Scrubbie.

3. The Inventor Has More Ideas for Products

In an interview with Kansas.com, Dakin has been interested in inventing products for most of his life, and he is still passionate about inventions.

He told Kansas.com that he has over 100 ideas for different inventions written down, but he will not be pursuing some of them because they would be too expensive to create.

His co-founder, Tyler Kessler, told the outlet that Dakin has “too many million-dollar ideas not to have a million dollars.”

4. There Are Multiple Bundles Available

There are multiple bundles available for the Scrubbie and replacement sponges that can be purchased on the website.

The Scrubbie attachment with an additional three sponges can be purchased for $19.99 at regular price, but for “Shark Tank,” the product is on sale for $14.99. The three replacement sponges can be purchased for $4.99, and they are usually on sale for $10.

A subscription to three sponges every other month can be purchased for $30 normally but is currently on sale for $14.99.

5. The Product Has Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews

At the time of writing, The Scrubbie has over 1,000 five-star reviews featured on the company website.

“I love having this addition to my kitchen, with 4 kids and tons of dishes it makes things so much easier,” reviewer Brooke H. writes. “My two-year-old loves to stand at the sink and use The Scrubbie to help clean up after meals and my older kids don’t complain about having to scrub dishes before loading the dishwasher.”

Another reviewer wrote that they were skeptical at first, but they ended up loving the product.

“Shark Tank” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

