Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s New House: Where They Call Home Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stayed at his Oklahoma ranch when the coronavirus prompted stay-at-home orders. But now that The Voice is back on NBC, the longtime couple is back in Los Angeles.

And Shelton and Stefani have a new home to enjoy at the end of a long day of filming. They purchased a Los Angeles mansion together earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stefani & Shelton Bought a $13 Million Estate in Encino

Shelton and Stefani now call Encino, California, home. The Los Angeles neighborhood is located in the San Fernando Valley north of Beverly Hills. According to Variety, the house sits on a 1.6-acre secluded lot that cannot be seen from the street. The magazine adds that the property has views of the valley and downtown Los Angeles because the house is propped up on “layers of hulking retaining walls.”

The privacy extends to the backyard. Images published by Dirt.com show that the home backs up to a tree-covered hillside. The pictures also show that the white house has a four-car garage, a large pool and a cabana outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and bar.

The mansion, which was designed by developer Evan Gaskin, has more than 13,000 square feet of living space sprawled out across three levels. Variety reported that the interior includes a movie theater and a massive kitchen. According to Traded Los Angeles, Shelton and Stefani purchased the completed property for $13.2 million in May 2020.

Two Agents From ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Represented the Seller During the Private Off-Market Sale

Shelton and Stefani likely used a company name or a trust to purchase the Encino mansion. The home does not come up in a search of online records and in Los Angeles County, property records cannot be accessed by the owner’s name alone.

According to Taste of Country, the developer built the house on spec and it was never listed on the market. Stefani and Shelton bought the house before it could be listed for sale, further ensuring their privacy.

Variety reported that the seller was represented by James Harris, David Parnes and Craig Knizek of The Agency. Harris and Parnes are two of the agents featured on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. They typically promote their properties heavily on social media and on their website. But this Encino house is not listed under their “Sold” properties on their website. This was likely done intentionally to further protect Shelton and Stefani’s privacy.

The Couple Spent Quarantine at Shelton’s Ranch in Oklahoma

Shelton and Stefani may be planning on a future together in southern California but they retreated to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma during coronavirus lockdowns. Hello magazine reported in April that the couple quarantined with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Tour Blake Shelton's Ranch PropertyTake a video tour of Blake Shelton's ranch property in Oklahoma where his music video for his "God's Country" song was filmed. 2020-04-02T20:37:01Z

Shelton owns two properties in Oklahoma. According to Country Fancast, he has a four-bedroom ranch-style home near Tishomingo. This property, called Ten Point Ranch, has 1,300 acres of land and a horse barn. The outlet reported that Shelton’s music videos for “God’s Country” and “Hell Right” were both filmed at his ranch. Shelton also owns a second house on Lake Texoma.

Stefani, meanwhile, used to own a mansion in Beverly Hills with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The Observer reported that Stefani bought the 15,000 square foot house in 2006 for more than $13 million. It was put on the market in early 2017 for $35 million after the former couple’s divorce was finalized. But the home failed to attract buyers at that price, finally selling in October 2019 for $21.65 million.

