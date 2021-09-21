WATCH: Blake Shelton Says This Audition Is in the Top 3 of All-Time

During the season 21 premiere of “The Voice,” the best blind audition was saved for last.

Only two blind auditions in the premiere episode prompted all four coaches to turn around. But one of them also warranted a huge compliment from Blake Shelton: that the audition was in the top 3 ever heard on “The Voice.”

56-year-old Wendy Moten isn’t new to the music biz. She had a hit song, “Come In Out of the Rain” in the 90s. But after years of working as a backup singer, she’s ready to step back onto center stage. That’s why she auditioned for “The Voice.”

Wendy Made a Beatles Song All Her Own





The soulful singer made The Beatles song “We Can Work It Out” sound like it was written for her. Blake turned around faster than he had throughout the entire premiere episode. He even used his one block to prevent John Legend from getting Wendy on his team.

With John blocked, Wendy had her pick of Ariana, Kelly, or Blake. She chose to join Team Blake, making all the other coaches jealous. Shelton did a celebratory moonwalk. “Wendy is one of the best vocalists I’ve ever heard on this show,” he said.

After hearing that Wendy had done extensive work as a backup singer, Ariana said, “I need you to be in the foreground, it’s time.”

Moten’s impressive resume includes touring gigs with Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Martina McBride.

Was Anyone Eliminated During the Premiere?

Two contestants were eliminated during the first round of blind auditions on “The Voice.” Both were very young and received encouragement from the coaches to keep honing their craft.

15-year-old Marco Salvador performed “Bailamos” by Enrique Inglesias. The Venezuelan-born Miami resident dreams of being a crossover artist, reaching both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking audiences.

The other eliminated contestant was 18-year-old Gracie Nourbash. She confessed to being a huge Grande fan and even presented the “Thank U Next” singer with photos from when she met Grande after a concert. Grande hugged Gracie and asked to keep one of the photos.

Although Gracie didn’t make it to the next round, Grande complimented her on her big voice and vibrato.

Who Else Got a 4-Chair-Turn?

The only other four-chair-turn of the premiere went to a sibling act called Girl Named Tom. The lead singer Bekah’s brothers used to call her Thomas as a kid. The group performed Crosby, Stills, & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping.”

The coaches loved the group’s tight vocal harmonies. Kelly Clarkson commented that she suspected they might be siblings based on how well their voices meshed. The four coaches each made pitches for why the group should join their team, but Girl Named Tom ultimately joined Team Kelly.

Girl Named Tom is comprised of siblings Joshua, Caleb, and Bekah Grace. Their website describes them as “small town siblings with a wide world-view, we seek to create harmony in a society divided. We believe that as we share our music with our three unique voices, we can inspire the world with a common goal: to fly and help each other fly.”

