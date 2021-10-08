Blake Shelton Says People Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Kelly Clarkson

Anyone who’s ever watched “The Voice” knows that Blake Shelton enjoys teasing his fellow coaches.

In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, Shelton didn’t hold back explaining why his chances of winning this season of the show are looking good. And while everyone knows he’s kidding, the country star threw some serious shade!

“Ariana (Grande) is a super talented, very sweet human being. My feeling is she’s gonna suck as a coach,” Shelton told Myers. He went after Kelly Clarkson next. “Kelly Clarkson…it’s kind of fizzled out, you know? There’s too much Kelly on TV. I joke that NBC is nothing but Clarkson. People are tired of her. People are sick and tired of her,” he said, referring to her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“And with John Legend, he’s just so high all the time. I don’t even know if he knows he’s on TV,” Shelton joked. “I feel like this year’s gonna be a gimme for me.”

Shelton Called His Marriage a ‘Publicity Stunt’

During the interview, Myers mentioned that he hadn’t caught up with Shelton since his marriage to Gwen Stefani. Shelton joked that since he and Stefani’s relationship is a “publicity stunt,” they timed their July wedding to correspond with promotion for season 21 of “The Voice.” “We’re team players for NBC,” he said.

Shelton wrote and performed a song for the wedding and fans will finally be able to hear it soon. The special song will be featured on the deluxe version of Shelton’s album “Body Language.” The deluxe album will be available on December 3.

“The Voice” coach added that his wife is “constantly on my a**” about writing more songs. “I have gotten lazy about it over the years,” he admitted.

The Time Ariana Grande ‘Took a Dump’ On Shelton’s ‘Dreams’

Shelton opened up to Myers about a time when “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande bruised his ego. Back in 2016, Shelton released his album “If I’m Honest” the same weekend Grande released her album “Dangerous Woman.”

Shelton told Myers that he called his record label in advance of the release to ask if they thought his album could debut at #1 on the charts. “They were like ‘Well you know Ariana Grande’s album comes out this week but you could get number two maybe,'” Shelton said. He then added that Grande “took a dump on those dreams.”

The Battle Rounds Start This Week

Battle Rounds begin on “The Voice” on Monday, October 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Contestants must face off against members of their own teams in order to advance to the next phase of the competition.

During the Battles, contestants perform the same song at the same time as their competitors. Their coach will decide which contestant advances and which contestant is eliminated.

A sneak peek of a Team Kelly battle has already been released. Sibling act Girl Named Tom faced off against country artist Kinsey Rose with a beautiful arrangement of The Eagles’ Seven Bridges Road. Grande said she’d lean slightly towards Girl Named Tom if the decision was hers but John Legend said he thinks Kinsey Rose might be the better soloist.

It’s up to Kelly Clarkson who will stay and who will go.

