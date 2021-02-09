‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Are the Season 20 Coaches & Advisors?

Season 20 of The Voice premieres on March 1, 2021, and the show is set with an all-star lineup of coaches and advisors alongside longtime host Carson Daly. The season will premiere with blind auditions, which began filming near the end of 2020.

Season 20 of The Voice will include the same rounds as viewers would usually expect in a season including blind auditions, battle rounds and knockout rounds. The show will be airing two nights a week.

Read on to learn more about what we know about plans for The Voice in 2021.

Who Are the Season 20 Coaches on ‘The Voice’?

The coaches for season 20 of The Voice are Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. Jonas and the others will once again be looking to beat out Blake Shelton who is the most winning coach in the show’s tenure and has won the most recently.

Gwen Stefani came away with the win in season 19 with her young protege Carter Rubin, but she once again exited the show after just one season.

Jonas’s return was announced in November 2020. In the video announcing his return, he made it extremely clear to the viewers and coaches that he’d been studying and was back to beat Blake Shelton.

The highly theatrical video showed that Jonas has been meditating on ways to beat Shelton since season 18 wrapped and that he wants to “make him cry.”

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

Who Joins ‘The Voice’ As Advisors This Season?

The Voice is known for having stars hop in as Battle Advisors when it gets to that point in the season, and this year will be no different. Each coach chose a singer with ties to their favorite genres, hoping to get each of their contestants one step further in the season and possibly through the finale.

“#TheVoice artists are SO lucky this season,” the official Instagram account wrote before announcing the advisors.

For Team Legend, Brandy has been tapped as the advisor. She took to Instagram to thank Legend for asking her to be the advisor and has been advocating for the show to add her as a fifth coach with the hashtag #5thChair.

Team Nick will be joined by actor and singer Darren Criss. Criss shared the photo on his Instagram to announce his time on the show, writing, “I know I joke a lot about being a bonus Jonas. But I guess if you joke enough about something, dreams… come… true? That’s the saying, right?”

He added, “Fo REAL tho, thank you [Nick Jonas] for inviting me as your battle advisor this season on [The Voice]!! #TeamNick #SorryKevin #SorryJoe.”

Team Kelly will be featuring Luis Fonsi, and Team Blake will feature Dan and Shay as the Battle Advisor.

Season 20 of The Voice premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on March 1, 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pays Tribute to Former Partner Following Her Death