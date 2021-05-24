The Voice 2021 Finale Performers

The 20th season of NBC’s “The Voice” is coming to an end with the two-day, five-hour finale event on Monday, May 24, 2021, and Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

For most of the season, “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton have been working to build their teams up, only to have them narrowed down during live shows to get to the finale episodes. At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, one coach will be crowned the winner alongside their contestants.

Before the winner is named, there are a number of performances to expect during the two-day event.

Who Are the Guest Performers on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale?

There’s a huge slate of guest performers for the finale event on “The Voice.”

Here’s who you can expect to perform:

Lauren Daigle

Ben Platt

Gwen Stefani & Saweetie

Justin Bieber

Thomas Rhett

Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

One Republic

Maroon 5

Kelsea Ballerini

Viewers may be particularly interested in Maroon 5’s inclusion on the list, as it will be the first time that Adam Levine has returned to “The Voice” since leaving the show after season 16. He was the only remaining original coach other than Blake Shelton.

During the finale event, as is tradition, the coaches will also be performing alongside their final artists.

‘The Voice’ Will Return in Fall 2021

“The Voice” has been reduced to just one cycle per year rather than two, NBC recently revealed. That means that the show will return in the fall, but it will then switch over to fall-only shows for the foreseeable future.

Nick Jonas will not be returning in the fall. Instead, the coach will be taking at least one season off. Ariana Grande will take his place, building her own team and hoping to dethrone whichever coach pulls of the season 20 win.

Grande announced on Instagram that she’d be taking the seat next season.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas, we will miss you,” she wrote at the time.

During an episode of Clarkson’s daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she opened up about how she feels about Grande joining “The Voice.”

During a segment of Clarkson’s show called “Kellyoke,” Clarkson talked to an audience member about singing and asked him to sing “Lately” by Stevie Wonder, per ET Canada. The audience member had a surprisingly nice voice, and Clarkson told him he should audition to be on “The Voice” next season.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson shared. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’

Clarkson added, “I love her though. I’m excited about it.”

