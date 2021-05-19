‘The Voice’ 2021: Season 20 Winner Predictions

Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” is set to finish up in the next two episodes, concluding with a three-hour season finale on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. With only five competitors left in the field, there are a couple of obvious front-runners.

“The Voice” isn’t just about the competitors winning, however. The show also crowns whichever coach picked the winning artist as the winner of the season. Blake Shelton has won the show six times, Kelly Clarkson has won three times, John Legend has won once, and Nick Jonas is the only coach on the panel with no wins at all.

Jonas will not be returning to “The Voice” for season 21, which is slated to air in the beginning of 2022, as NBC recently announced that the show would only be airing once a year instead of twice in hopes of making it feel more like an event for viewers.

Which Contestants Remain on ‘The Voice’ Season 20?

There are a total of five contestants remaining on “The Voice” season 20 going into the live finale performances episode. Each coach has at least one artist remaining, but Blake Shelton has two because Jordan Matthew Young won the Wildcard Instant Save at the end of the semi-finals results show.

These contestants made it through to the finale:

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac

Team Blake:

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ in 2021?

There are two clear front-runners in the running to come away with a record deal and $100,000.

The front-runner since the beginning of the show for many viewers has been Kenzie Wheeler, and he will be hard to beat. Earlier in the season, Blake Shelton lamented the fact that he didn’t have Wheeler on his team because he thought that Wheeler would win the show. He also called Wheeler a “unicorn” because of his mullet and said that he (Shelton) was going to lose the show because of him.

That’s all good for Team Kelly, but there’s one more clear front-runner who might come away with the win after all.

Cam Anthony, who is a surprising addition to Team Blake, is possibly the most talented artist in the competition. Shelton has even said that he thinks Cam Anthony will be the first “superstar” launched from “The Voice,” and he seems pretty sure that it will end up bringing home another win for Shelton, who has already proclaimed himself to be the “King of ‘The Voice.'”

All that being said, while Kenzie Wheeler and Cam Anthony are the front-runners, it’s also possible that any of the remaining contestants could pull away with the win. Because of the nature of the show, each of the contestants will be performing live during the performance show, and if there are any surprisingly strong performances, that could definitely lead to a win for Rachel Mac, Victor Solomon, or Jordan Matthew Young.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

