‘The Voice’ 2021 Winner: Finale Live Results

The Tuesday, December 14, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 21 of the competition reality show.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 14 episode (season 21 finale) of “The Voice.”

If you’re not looking for a full recap, scroll to the bottom to see who won “The Voice” season 21.

Going into the finale, Ariana Grande was the only coach without a team member in the running. The remaining contestants were Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple.

TVLine reported that “The Voice” leaked that Girl Named Tom won the show in the app, though it could have been a mistake.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘The Voice’ Finale Live Recap

The show started with Carson Daly welcoming coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to the show. He also previewed all the performances for the night, starting with BTS and Coldplay performing “My Universe.”

Next, Kelly Clarkson took the stage to perform with Hailey Mia, the 14-year-old contestant. Together, they sang “Funny” by Zedd.

Next, there was a skit about Ariana and Blake, and Carson thanked her for being on the show and applauded her talent. Later, Walker Hayes performed his “viral” hit “Fancy Like.”

That was followed by Blake and Paris singing “Love Train” together. After a quick break, Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer took the stage to sing “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” from their upcoming animated film Sing 2. In a nice surprise, contestants from this season of “The Voice” performed the harmonies for the talented artists.

After that beautiful Christmas-themed performance, John took the stage alongside Jershika. They sang “O Holy Night” together with John on the piano.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

