‘The Voice’ 2021 Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 5/17

NBC’s “The Voice” aired the second performance live show of the season on Monday, May 17, 2021. Voting opened during the show and ran until the next morning, leaving enough time to tally votes for the live results show on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Top 9 Live Show Live Recap

The episode started with Carson Daly introducing each of the coaches. Nick Jonas updated the audience on his recent injury during which he hurt his ribs after falling off a bike.

The first performer of the night was Team Legend’s Victor Solomon. He chose to sing “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe, which John Legend told him was a beautiful gospel song. He received a standing ovation from all of the coaches.

Jordan Matthew Young, of Team Blake, was up next to perform. He picked “Rose Colored Glasses” by John Conlee to sing for his song this week. He received a standing ovation from his coach, and Kelly said that she loved the song choice.

Next up was a trio between Cam Anthony, Kenzie Wheeler and Corey Ward. They sang “Fooled Around and Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop. Their voices really complimented one another, and the coaches were impressed.

Team Legend’s Pia Renee was up for the next solo performance. She sang “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley and Lauryn Hill. Nick Jonas told her he felt like she was at an award show winning all kinds of awards, and John said her performance had him smiling “from ear to ear.”

Next, the show took a break from current contestants to have Ian Flanigan, a season 19 contestant, to perform his new duet alongside Blake Shelton.

Rachel Mac was up next and was the first performer for Team Nick. She chose to sing “Human” by Christina Perri. The performance was emotional and the coaches loved it. John told her that she showed off her ability to be a rockstar.

Corey Ward won last week’s Wildcard vote, and he was excited to perform in the top 9. He sang “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence. He showed off some new parts of his voice, and Clarkson said the performance was incredible, and Shelton agreed, saying that Corey had a “real shot” at the competition.

Dana Monique, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon sang their trio next. They performed “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind and Fire.

