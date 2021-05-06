The Rundown on ‘The Voice’ 2021 Voting & When it Starts

Starting May 10, “The Voice” is live, which means viewers at home will finally get the opportunity to determine the winner of this year’s competition.

According to “Gold Derby,” voting opens on Monday, May 10, when the live performances start. The results will be revealed Tuesday, May 11, and the contestants with the most votes will move on to the next round. During the results show, there will also be a live instant save, according to the publication, where “at-risk artists” will have a chance to sing one last time in hopes of making it through.

Not only will artists perform for your vote Monday, but the winner of the four-way knockout will also be revealed. Those four contestants include Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial, Devan Blake Jones, and Emma Caroline.

Here’s how to vote for your favorite contestants this season.

When Voting Starts & How to Vote

At the start of the live performances on May 10, you can vote for your favorite contestants online or through NBC’s “The Voice” app.

Create an NBC account if you prefer voting through the official website. With the official “Voice” app, you can do more than just vote and save contestants during the live shows. You can also watch performance videos, learn more about each contestant, and even build your own fantasy team.

Live shows and voting results will continue through May 25.

The season finale for “The Voice” will most likely air in June.

Who Will You Vote For?

These teams are looking SO good. 😎 pic.twitter.com/jdFeXPisMe — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 2, 2021

Each coach selected the performers they wished to see in the live shows. So, who do you want to see past the first live show of the season? Here are the contestants performing for your vote:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Zae Romeo

Corey Ward

Kenzie Wheeler

Gihanna Zoe

Team John Legend

Zania Alake

Ryleigh Modig

Pia Renee

Victor Solomon

Team Nick Jonas

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Rachel Mac

Andrew Marshall

Dana Monique

Team Blake Shelton

Cam Anthony

Anna Grace

Pete Mroz

Jordan Matthew Young

While only time will tell which team wins “The Voice,” if two-time coach Jonas doesn’t win, he won’t get another chance for at least a year. Why? Popstar Ariana Grande is filling his spot during season 21 of the show airing in the fall, alongside current coaches Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!” Grande stated in an NBC press release. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Shelton isn’t planning on giving Grande an easy time despite the fact that she’s never been a coach before.

In an interview on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” Shelton said he was excited for Grande to join the team, adding, “I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!